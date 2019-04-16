Shamima Begum: What Picture Comes To Mind Asks Nick Ferrari

"What picture comes to mind when I say the name 'Shamima Begum'?" asked Nick Ferrari. Picture: PA

Nick Ferrari said he was interested in one Newspaper's choice to run an old photo of ISIS bride Shamima Begum.

Reports say that the 19-year-old has been awarded taxpayer money to appeal against Home Secretary Sajid Javid's decision to revoke her citizenship.

ISIS bride Shamima Begum has been granted legal aid to fight for her British citizenship back, according to reports.

Talking of Shamima Begum, Nick asked: "When I say the name [Shamima Begum], what picture comes to mind? Yes the picture of that woman in full black Muslim face covering.."

Nick said he found it "interesting" however that the Guardian chose to run a picture of her "very much as a Western girl, so that you see her full face".

The photo is "wholly irrelevant" to how she looks now Nick says, but speaks to a much more "sympathetic" view of her.

What do you think?