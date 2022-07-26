Exclusive

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

26 July 2022, 10:50 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 10:52

By Seán Hickey

The grandfather of tragic Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George tells LBC that Haringey Council failed his granddaughter in her final days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Baby Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George died at Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018 after suffering 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture and a fatal head injury at the hands of her mother, just hours after a visit from social services.

Lauren Saint George, 25, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter at the Old Bailey, but guilty of infanticide, an alternative verdict to murder, when a mother kills her child while her mind is disturbed by a failure to recover from the effects of childbirth.

Read more: Mother found guilty of shaking daughter to death hours after social worker visited

Ms Saint George will avoid jail time as a result.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Stephen Hurrell, the grandfather of the baby girl.

His son Darren had no case to answer for charges of murder and manslaughter and threw out a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child against both parents.

"I've put the blame with Haringey Council right from the start", Mr Hurrell told LBC.

Read more: Baby P's mum Tracey Connelly freed from prison after 13 years

Read more: Children's Commissioner says 'culture change' is needed to stop vulnerable children dying

Haringey Council have come under fire in the wake of the verdict, as it has emerged that tragic Lily-Mai was put back into the care of her mother against the advice of health professionals.

Read more: Archie Battersbee’s mum brands judges 'insensitive' after dad 'suffers heart attack'

Mr Hurrell went on: "The flat that Haringey gave them was a disgrace, there were rats running about the place."

"We had serious concerns over the baby...why they didn't take it into care, or put it into a secure unit before she was killed on that Wednesday, I don't know."

Nick asked Mr Hurrell if he truly believed the Council "showed no interest" in his granddaughter. "No", he replied.

Read more: Children left at 'unknown risk' by council inspected after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' murder

Asking about his relationship with the mother, Nick was knocked for six when Mr Hurrell said Ms Saint George still "lives around the corner".

Nick finished the conversation by asking what the tragedy has done to Mr Hurrell's family.

"The kids would be breaking up for school – she'd be five now – and we should be going to get her uniform. It gets harder every day."

"You lose a parent, you can deal with it. You lose a child, it's harder."

Haringey Council Chief Executive Andy Donald and Haringey Council Leader, Cllr Peray Ahmet, said:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Lily-Mai and our thoughts are with those who loved and cared for her during her short life. 

“We would like to say how sorry we are that Lily-Mai did not receive the care and protection she deserved.

“There are clearly lessons to be learned and the Haringey Safeguarding Children Partnership has already commissioned a Serious Case Review from an independent expert which, now the trial proceedings are complete, will be concluded and published.

“We are confident we have now made improvements which could have better protected Lily-Mai and we are absolutely committed to protecting children and young people in our borough.”

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'

Mordant 'spent months' preparing for Tory leadership campaign

Mordaunt 'left other ministers to pick up the pieces as she planned leadership bid'

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Lord Rose said he is backing Rishi Sunak

Tories have gone too far to the right - I'm backing Sunak, says Lord Stuart Rose

Grant Shapps has told LBC Rishi Sunak's tax cuts would be a matter of when, not if, if he became PM.

Rishi's tax cuts a matter of when, not if, says Shapps as he backs him for PM

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets help protect women.

Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi said it should be up to Sir Mo Farah whether police investigate his trafficking ordeal.

Police probe into Sir Mo Farah's childhood 'should be up to Mo,' says Zahawi

Zahawi said he would give Boris a Cabinet job

Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said if people visit Rwanda they would see it is "going places"

'You'd change your mind about Rwanda if you visited': Boris defends controversial plan

The Prime Minister was grilled by Nick Ferrari on the last day of the Nato summit

Watch in Full: Nick Ferrari grills Boris Johnson

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban
'He chooses to serve this country': Minister defends Chancellor after he made Rich List

Rich List Rishi Sunak 'could do anything with his life but he serves his country'
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Dominic Raab said it would be Sue Gray's "prerogative" to "name and shame" politicians who were issued with fines

'Boris didn't get away with Partygate': Raab says it's up to Sue Gray to name and shame
Kit Malthouse said "we believe the law should be blind"

Minister slaps down police chief who said shoplifters stealing to eat should be spared

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story

4 days ago

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

5 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Shamima Begum, who left the UK at the age of 15, has made a fresh plea to be allowed to return home.

Shamima Begum says she wants to be 'as British as possible' in new plea to return to UK
Simon Clarke has said Rishi Sunak appeared "extremely aggressive"

Rishi Sunak was 'extremely aggressive' as leadership debate began, minister says
John Holland-Kaye speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Heathrow boss blames TikTok fake injury craze for delays hindering disabled passengers
CEO of Heathrow Airport John Holland-Kaye spoke to LBC about delays at the west London site.

Heathrow boss blames delays on passengers with too many bags but getaway ‘going well’
Network Rail has released a map which shows which train lines will be affected on Wednesday.

New map reveals full extent of rail misery as union workers prepare to strike tomorrow
Jack Fenton (right), 22, died in the horror helicopter accident on Monday in Athens.

British holidaymaker, 22, killed in helicopter accident in Greece ‘while taking photo’
Grand Parc Miribel Jonage

Man, 46, shot dead by elderly nudist ‘had been causing trouble on beach all morning’
The Covid inquiry can't come soon enough!

LBC Views: £486m wasted on Covid travel rules that didn't even work!
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10