SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims

By Seán Hickey

This environmental scientist tells LBC the UK is going backwards in the climate fight due to people buying bigger cars that send out more emissions.

Nick Ferrari was reflecting on the news that pilot schemes are being rolled out across the country which make business owners pay £1,000 a year for parking spaces.

Angela Terry is an environmental scientist and founder of One Home, and joined Nick to welcome the measure, arguing that it would "shift people out of private cars".

"We've had congestion charge in this city for more than a decade...the air quality's getting worse, why would we make it even more difficult?" Nick asked

"It's just going backwards!"

Ms Terry countered: "We have to tackle air pollution, we also have to tackle climate change.

"The biggest source of climate change emissions comes from transport, in the UK."

Nick argued that taxing motorists has shown to be an unsuccessful venture as emissions are not being curbed. He asked the environmental scientist why the UK is "going backwards".

"People are buying bigger and bigger cars", she argued. "People are buying electric cars!" Nick interjected. Ms Terry made the case that those buying larger vehicles are cancelling out the benefits of eco-friendly driving.

"All the benefits of buying electric cars are being offset by people buying SUVs", she said, concluding "it's about choosing the most efficient way to have people travel, and it's definitely not massive SUVs."