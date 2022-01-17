'T-levels, not Tory Leader': Nadhim Zahawi explains TL lapel badge

17 January 2022, 11:11

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

On Monday morning Nick Ferrari interviewed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi who was pictured wearing a curious badge, which left the public questioning what it meant.

Nick pointed out to his listeners that Mr Zahawi was wearing a badge on his lapel with the initials "TL".

"Which I assume stand for 'Tory Leader', this is clearly your bid now to usurp the Prime Minister, Nadhim Zahawi you believe you are the next Prime Minister and Tory leader, just say yes," Nick quipped.

Dismissing the idea he wanted the top Tory job, Mr Zahawi replied that initials stood for "T-Levels".

The Education Secretary told LBC if he did his job properly then "T-levels will be as famous as A-levels."

He explained the T-level was a "fusion between an apprenticeship and an A-level" with more universities accepting them as qualifications.

Recounting the experience of one pupil, Mr Zahawi said he believed the qualification was "making a real difference to the skills agenda in our country."

"I need your listeners to tell their kids, their grandkids to look at the opportunity of a T-level and not just an A-level," Mr Zahawi said.

Announced by the government, T Levels are new courses which follow GCSEs and are equivalent to 3 A levels. The 2-year courses, which launched September 2020, have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that the content meets the needs of industry and prepares students for work, further training or study.

T Levels offer students a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience during an industry placement of at least 315 hours (approximately 45 days).

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nadhim Zahawi has called on Sir Keir Starmer to apologise

'Boris said sorry, Keir should too': Zahawi blasts Labour leader over partygate

No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

Exclusive
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit

Exclusive
An eco-activist has vowed that her jail time has only increased her determination

'Whatever it takes': Freed eco activist vows to carry on protests after leaving jail

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to admit if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security

The minister backed Boris Johnson as the country's leader.

'Boris is the best leader for Britain': Minister backs PM amid Tory calls for him to go

The former Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson is 'poisoning the brand of the Conservative Party', Portillo says

Two Cambridge professors have become embroiled in a row over the use of a the word 'eloquent'

Cambridge dons woke war of words: Professor defends calling black presenter 'eloquent'

Paul Mayhew-Archer MBE paid tribute to Mr Waldhorn.

'He had a brilliant gift': Vicar of Dibley writer pays tribute to star Gary Waldhorn

The roll out of new smart motorways will be halted until a full five years’ worth of safety data becomes available

'Death trap' smart motorways rollout halted in win for Nick Ferrari campaign

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says former GCHQ boss

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry

Nick Ferrari challenged the health minister on the No10 party.

'It seems he's so bent he can't lie straight in bed': Nick Ferrari savages PM over parties

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says

Michael Gove told LBC that he did not know how many buildings were affected by the crisis.

Michael Gove admits not knowing how many buildings are affected by the cladding crisis

The Housing Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We got stuff wrong' over cladding crisis, Michael Gove admits

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The uncle of Dawn Ashworth says Pitchfork should have been handed a whole life sentence

Uncle of Pitchfork victim says Parole Board put kids 'at risk' by releasing killer
The Education Secretary refused to be drawn on the subject of Priti Patel

Education Secretary refuses to grade Priti Patel's performance over migrants
Nadhim Zahawi told LBC the new law was the forward in dealing with the migrant crisis.

Migrant crisis: New law must 'close the loophole, break the business model', Zahawi says
The Education Secretary was speaking on LBC's Call the Cabinet

Nadhim Zahawi: Anti-vax protesters should be 'nowhere near' schools
Nadhim Zahawi spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Zahawi hails UK jab rollout, saying Covid pandemic can shrink
Call The Cabinet | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call The Cabinet with Nadhim Zahawi | Watch Again

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale quizzed Labour MP Barry Gardiner about suspected Chinese government spy Christine Lee.

Spy storm MP Barry Gardiner denies being made a ‘useful idiot’ by China

3 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg said he didn't think Douglas Ross was a 'big figure'

'I don't think he's a big figure': Rees-Mogg shares view on Scot Tory leader Douglas Ross

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch again

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anne Frank,

Anne Frank: Jewish businessman identified as 'prime suspect' in family's betrayal
Djokovic a been welcomed back in Serbia after Australia visa row

'God bless you Novak': Serbia welcomes back Djokovic after Australian visa row
A group of migrants on an inflatable dinghy leave the coast of northern France

Navy to stop Channel migrants as PM plans to 'send refugees to Rwanda'
Fog is on the way for most of England.

Britain to be hit by freezing fog and two days of travel chaos, Met Office warns

Weather

Amazon was set to ban the use of Visa credit cards in the UK

Amazon scraps ban on Visa credit cards at last minute

Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned as chairman of Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse boss Antonio Horta-Osorio resigns after breaching Covid rules
Three men died in the crash on the A1

Three people killed in horror crash on A1 in Lincolnshire

Police have released the last selfie Marnie took before she went missing

Urgent search for teen Marnie Clayton last seen leaving Windsor nightclub
Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien
This caller has abandoned the Tory party over the partygate scandal.

'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal