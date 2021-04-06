Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

6 April 2021, 13:30 | Updated: 6 April 2021, 15:16

By Sam Sholli

Teacher and former union president Michelle Codrington-Rogers has argued for black history to be taught across all subjects in UK schools.

Michelle Codrington-Rogers, who used to be National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) president, spoke to LBC after bringing a motion for black history to be "fully embedded and taught across the curriculum" in each UK nation.

The motion was passed by NASUWT members at the union's annual conference.

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari how it would be possible to decolonise a maths class, Ms Codrington-Rogers responded: "Where did our idea of modern maths come from? It came from the Middle East."

"Straight away we need to start making sure that our young people can see that kind of heritage [and] that kind of link..."

Asked by Nick why it's necessary to learn the origin of the numbers, she replied: "Well, why do we learn the origin of anything? It's so that we understand where it comes from."

She added: "As somebody who is from a background that isn't European, for me to know that actually someone who may have been [one of] my ancestors actually helped develop something that we still use today would give me a slightly more of an opportunity to be invested in it."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sir Kenny Dalglish argues football fans must test negative for Covid before entering stadiums

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Football fans must prove they're Covid negative before entering stadiums
Nick Ferrari scrutinises Nadhim Zahawi over 'unfair' travel restrictions as thousands enter UK

Nick Ferrari pushes Nadhim Zahawi over 'unfair' travel restrictions as thousands enter UK
There are fears the UK is seeing a shortage of doses for volunteers and patients to use.

Callers tell of fears of Covid vaccine shortages after volunteers and patients 'struggle for doses'
Pimlico Academy parent calls out 'not very helpful' school policy amid 'racist' uniform row

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform
Dr Samir Shah is a member of the commission told LBC there's a whole range of reasons that racial disparity exists

Racism is 'diminishing', co-author of UK race report tells LBC
Labour MP Jess Phillips calls for Government action on sexual abuse in schools

MP Jess Phillips calls for Government action after shocking reports of sexual abuse in schools

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

4 days ago

The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

4 days ago

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale| Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volunteers paint red hearts on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London

Covid memorial wall organisers hail response toCovid memorial wall organisers hail response to 'astonishing' artwork
Sources close to Sadiq Khan said he was willing to consider legalising cannabis.

PM rebuffs Sadiq Khan's plans to look into legalising cannabis in London
Harry and Meghan's first Netflix show has been announced

Harry and Meghan's first Netflix show announced by streaming giant
An increase in hospital admissions and deaths is said to be "highly likely" in the later stages of the UK's road map out of lockdown

Daily Covid deaths should stay below 100 even in third wave, new modelling suggests
Boris Johnson has praised the Valneva Covid vaccine

Boris Johnson hails 'very promising' vaccine set to be made in Scotland
Covid vaccine passports in the UK will be following a trial period

How will Covid vaccine passports work in the UK?

The UK vaccines regulator is looking "very carefully" at links between the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab and blood clots

UK medical regulator reviews use of AstraZeneca jab amid blood clot fears
While the youngest pupils returned to school in February, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a full return from 19 April.

All pupils in Scotland to return to school after Easter, Sturgeon confirms
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien