Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

By Sam Sholli

Teacher and former union president Michelle Codrington-Rogers has argued for black history to be taught across all subjects in UK schools.

Michelle Codrington-Rogers, who used to be National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) president, spoke to LBC after bringing a motion for black history to be "fully embedded and taught across the curriculum" in each UK nation.

The motion was passed by NASUWT members at the union's annual conference.

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari how it would be possible to decolonise a maths class, Ms Codrington-Rogers responded: "Where did our idea of modern maths come from? It came from the Middle East."

"Straight away we need to start making sure that our young people can see that kind of heritage [and] that kind of link..."

Asked by Nick why it's necessary to learn the origin of the numbers, she replied: "Well, why do we learn the origin of anything? It's so that we understand where it comes from."

She added: "As somebody who is from a background that isn't European, for me to know that actually someone who may have been [one of] my ancestors actually helped develop something that we still use today would give me a slightly more of an opportunity to be invested in it."