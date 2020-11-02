Test and Trace chief adviser admits contact turnaround time is "not good enough"

2 November 2020, 08:42 | Updated: 2 November 2020, 08:48

By Fiona Jones

NHS Test and Trace chief medical adviser Dr Susan Hopkins admitted the results turnaround time between positive tests and being contacted is "not good enough" as Nick Ferrari confronted her on the system's effectiveness.

Thousands of people were not contacted by the Test and Trace app because it was set at the wrong sensitivity level, reports have revealed.

The app has systematically failed to send alerts telling people to self-isolate for a month as the Department of Health and Social Care did not use the software developed to make the app work properly.

Dr Susan Hopkins told LBC that the Test and Trace app is "performing better every day" as the amount of people contacted per day has gone from 5,000 in September to 20,000 now.

Nick Ferrari quoted figures which showed that towards the end of October the system failed to reach 40% of the close contacts identified by people who tested positive.

Dr Hopkins explained that the system texts all people who have a test to self-isolate, then there is a phone call with those testing positive where contacts are gathered - she pointed out that it is very difficult to contact people when there are no details given.

Nick asked the chief medical adviser how satisfactory the turnaround times are between positive tests and people being contacted.

"They're getting better but they're still not good enough," she said, "we would like to be able to have 80% of people getting a turnaround time of their test results within 24 hours."

Nick quoted more figures, which show that less than half of are currently hitting that target, meaning people may be losing faith in the system.

Dr Hopkins acknowledged this and pointed out that as there are 500,000 tests a day available for the population, "that will allow us to increase the turnaround time."

As England goes into lockdown from Thursday, Nick asked the chief medical adviser what she aims to see happen to the Test and Trace system - this is after Labour has repeatedly called for its improvement.

"We will continue to work with our local authorities and public health colleagues and improve the local to national contact tracing system to allow the system to be as localised as possible in as many areas as possible in the country," Dr Hopkins said, adding she will also be working with public health directors to establish how to improve testing in each area.

An aim is to ensure people get results "on the same day", she told LBC.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Keir Starmer explains why Jeremy Corbyn was suspended from Labour

Keir Starmer explains decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from Labour
Covid crisis: 'It could take up to 18 months to clear undiagnosed cancer backlog'

Covid crisis: 'It could take up to 18 months to clear undiagnosed cancer backlog'
"Police are sick of working for spineless people," says ex-officer

"Police are sick of working for spineless people," says ex-officer
Cladding Crisis: Jenrick admits he's still not met people trapped in dangerous homes

Cladding Crisis: Jenrick admits he's still not met homeowners
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Housing Secretary tells LBC: 'We want to avoid a blanket national lockdown'
Former Chief Constable brands it "nonsense" that police will charge homes at Christmas

Former Chief Constable brands it "nonsense" that police will charge homes at Christmas

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Angela Rayner told Iain Dale she was gutted Corbyn's suspension was stealing Thursday's headlines

Angela Rayner 'absolutely gutted' to hear of Corbyn's suspension from Labour

3 days ago

James Delingpole and Simon Marks clashed over who would the best President to get a free trade deal with the UK

'He can't get it through': Experts clash over whether Trump can get free UK trade deal

4 days ago

'UK has better chance of US trade deal with Joe Biden as President'

'UK has better chance of US trade deal with Joe Biden as President'

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump Holds Late-Night Campaign Rally In Miami Area

Trump and Biden to embark on hectic final day of campaigning as US heads to polls
A judge found the report in the Sun labelling Depp a wife beater was 'substantially true'

Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun newspaper

Police on patrol. The PM is due to face MPs later

Coronavirus UK: PM to face MPs over second lockdown plans - live
Jonathan Ashworth

Jonathan Ashworth: Second lockdown 'should have come sooner'

New coronavirus restrictions will begin on Monday

New 5 Tier Covid restrictions begin in Scotland

It has emerged that the Prince was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April

Prince William 'diagnosed with Covid-19 in April'

Boris Johnson will give a stark warning to MPs on Monday

England lockdown 2: There is 'no alternative', declares Boris Johnson
Some shops were heaving after Boris Johnson's announcement

Panic buyers strip shelves of toilet roll and pasta ahead of lockdown
A

England lockdown: Children excluded from two-person meeting limit
500-700 people attended the rave, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Police assaulted as '700-strong' Bristol illegal rave continues