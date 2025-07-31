'That doesn't add up' | Nigel Farage's phone-in highlights

By LBC Staff

LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark joins Nick Ferrari to reflect on the key moments from the Reform UK leader's phone-in.

0:01 | 'I don't get personal' says Nigel Farage when asked about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

0:52 | Farage says the Manchester Airport incident and the Southport case are evidence of 'two-tier policing' in the UK.

2:41 | On Palestine, Farage asks whether 'we've all forgotten what happened on October the 7th.'

4:21 | Farage says 'The Online Safety Act won't save lives.'

6:35 | Natasha explains where she thinks 'Magic Money Tree Nigel Farage' got stuck.

8:47 | Farage says he 'would have met Epstein if he was ten years older.'