'That doesn't add up' | Nigel Farage's phone-in highlights
31 July 2025, 12:14
LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark joins Nick Ferrari to reflect on the key moments from the Reform UK leader's phone-in.
0:01 | 'I don't get personal' says Nigel Farage when asked about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
0:52 | Farage says the Manchester Airport incident and the Southport case are evidence of 'two-tier policing' in the UK.
2:41 | On Palestine, Farage asks whether 'we've all forgotten what happened on October the 7th.'
4:21 | Farage says 'The Online Safety Act won't save lives.'
6:35 | Natasha explains where she thinks 'Magic Money Tree Nigel Farage' got stuck.
8:47 | Farage says he 'would have met Epstein if he was ten years older.'