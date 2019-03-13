The Boris Johnson Phone-In Live On LBC: Watch From 9am

Boris Johnson is live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it live.

Last night, Theresa May suffered a second heavy defeat for her Brexit deal in Parliament, meaning tonight MPs vote on whether they want to pursue a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson was one of the leading figures in the Brexit campaign, so what does he want the Prime Minister to do next? This is your chance to find out.

