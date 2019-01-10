The Great And The Good Are Furious At The People For Brexit, Says Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari says the great and the good are furious with the people for voting for Brexit and are doing everything in their power to stop it.

The newspapers are furious this morning with Speaker John Bercow and his unprecedented decision to ignore advice and allow an amendment to force Theresa May to return with a Plan B within three days if she loses the meaningful vote next week.

Nick told a story of a lunch he had with Nick Clegg - a man he gets on very well with despite disagreeing with almost every word he says.

About 18 months ago, Clegg told him that he didn't think Brexit would actually happen, due to a variety of parliamentary processes which will block it.

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking of that moment, Nick said this morning: "They are furious with you. The elected great and the good cannot believe that you've not taken their advice.

"That is why they are doing everything in their power to frustrate, block and even deny Brexit.

"I sense that if Mrs May doesn't get this deal, I wonder if there ever will be a Brexit."