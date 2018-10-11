The LBC Caller on Homelessness Who Left Listeners Livid

LBC listeners were furious with this caller after she said people shouldn't help the homeless because it's their own fault.

Karen said: "We don't want to see anybody cold and tired and hungry. But we need to address the underlying issue.

"A lot of these men and women are a quarter of my age and are begging for money.

"I get it every night when I get home and I have to cross the road because it drives me mad."

Another caller Ajay, who volunteers with the homeless, told her that it is only a minority of homeless people who are begging, but most are desperately in need of help.

But Karen responded: "I'm sorry, that is the issue. Get up and get a job.

"I've worked since I was 15. We're exhausted, but we have to keep going to pay for our debts. You have something called self-respect and you don't go in a doorway asking for money."

