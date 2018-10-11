The LBC Caller on Homelessness Who Left Listeners Livid

11 October 2018, 12:41 | Updated: 11 October 2018, 13:40

LBC listeners were furious with this caller after she said people shouldn't help the homeless because it's their own fault.

Karen said: "We don't want to see anybody cold and tired and hungry. But we need to address the underlying issue.

"A lot of these men and women are a quarter of my age and are begging for money.

"I get it every night when I get home and I have to cross the road because it drives me mad."

Nick's caller on homelessness was very controversial
Nick's caller on homelessness was very controversial. Picture: LBC / PA

Another caller Ajay, who volunteers with the homeless, told her that it is only a minority of homeless people who are begging, but most are desperately in need of help.

But Karen responded: "I'm sorry, that is the issue. Get up and get a job.

"I've worked since I was 15. We're exhausted, but we have to keep going to pay for our debts. You have something called self-respect and you don't go in a doorway asking for money."

It got even angrier after that LBC listeners were furious.

But she did receive some backing...

