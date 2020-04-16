The liberation of Belsen 75 years on: A survivor's inspirational story

These are the remarkable memories of an inspirational woman who survived both Auschwitz and Belsen concentration camps.

The liberation of Bergen-Belsen was 75 years ago and Nick Ferrari spoke to Susan Pollack, who not only survived that camp but Auschwitz-Birkenau as well.

And Nick will never forget her remarkable account of her time there.

In 1944, she was 14 years old and transported to Auschwitz along with other Hungarian Jews. She stayed there for around six to eight weeks, where she was personally selected by Dr Josef Mengele, knows as the Angel of Death.

She told Nick: "He was stood on the platform, and we girls stark naked marched in front of him. I remember him being a very proud man who dictated who was going to the right and who was going to the left. And we knew what that meant."

Susan Pollack survived both Auschwitz and Belsen concentration camps. Picture: PA

She was selected to do slave labour and then as the Allied Forces closed in, they were marched across frozen fields towards towards Belsen.

Speaking about the camp, she said: "The feelings will always stay with me. It was a place of death where mountains of rotten corpses laid. There was only sound of whimpers and praying."

The full account is a must-watch. See it at the top of the page.