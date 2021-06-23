The moment Michael Gove loses bet with Nick Ferrari over England v Scotland

23 June 2021, 07:25

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment Cabinet minister Michael Gove bets with LBC's Nick Ferrari over the England v Scotland Euros result - and ended up having to pay £100 to a cancer charity.

The Aberdeen-born minister predicted that Scotland would beat England 3-0 in the match which took place last Friday and ended in a 0-0 result.

Nick, in disbelief, said: "I'll give you odds if you like...how about £100 to go to a charity of either one's choosing, but I'll give you three to one that it's not 3-0 to Scotland.

"I'll give you £300 and you have to give me £100 and we'll choose our charity. What say you, Mr Gove?"

"Done," Mr Gove agreed.

"With your betting record I look forward to spending your money," Nick correctly predicted.

A cancer charity is now £100 richer thanks to Michael Gove.

Watch the moment above.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Matt Hancock refuses to confirm when cancelled social care meeting will now occur

Matt Hancock refuses to confirm when cancelled social care meeting will now occur
Disparities between white and black working-class kids 'not real', caller says

Caller's theory on why white working-class pupils are 'failing at school'
MP condemns term 'white privilege' as "divisive and wrong"

MP condemns term 'white privilege' as "divisive and wrong"

'We've been successful at sticking to dates,' says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

'We've been successful at sticking to dates,' says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
The Terror expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Manchester Arena inquiry: suicide bomber 'hiding in plain sight', terrorism reviewer tells LBC
Nick Ferrari wants the country to unlock

'If we allow ourselves to be in hock to doom-mongers we'll never break free'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'

12 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch again

16 hours ago

Iain Dale asked the question during the regular Cross Question debate show

'Do you think Matt Hancock should resign?' Iain Dale questions ex-Tory MP

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The NHS is facing a "perfect storm", it has been warned

NHS facing 'perfect storm' if flu and Covid surge amid backlog of cases
The One Britain One Nation day has been criticised

'One Britain, One Nation' day ridiculed over 'creepy' schoolchildren anthem
Travel industry bosses have criticised Government policy on tourism

'Now or never for summer travel': Tourism industry demands help for 'decimated' sector
India has reported cases of a new Delta Plus Covid variant of concern

Delta Plus: India issues alert over new Covid 'variant of concern'
England progressed to the next round of the Euros while Scotland were knocked out

Scotland crash out of Euro 2020 as England reach reach knockout stage by winning group
he Prime Minister said it is his "mission" to use the freedoms it gave to deliver a better future for the British people

Boris Johnson marks five years since Brexit referendum to take back 'destiny'
Barnsley Hospital has reportedly issued a 'black alert' due to a spike in A&E admissions

Hospital declares 'black alert' as hundreds of patients flood A&E - reports
1,378 patients were in hospital on 20 June

Covid-19 patients in hospital reaches highest level since April
The incident took place near Downing Street

Second man charged after journalist chased by anti-lockdown protesters
The Duke of Sussex will be returning to Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry 'to isolate in Frogmore Cottage ahead of Diana statue unveiling'