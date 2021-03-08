'The Palace has come across very badly': Prince Harry's friend reacts to Oprah interview

By Fiona Jones

Prince Harry's friend Dean Stott reacts to the Sussexes' tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, telling LBC the Palace has "come across very badly."

His comments came after Meghan Markle's bombshell claim that there were concerns in the Royal Family about her son Archie's skin colour before he was born.

The Duchess of Sussex said during the tell-all US interview that there were "several conversations" about her son's skin tone, but said revealing who was involved in the talks "would be very damaging to them".

Mr Stott, a friend of the prince, author and former British Special Forces soldier branded the interview "powerful, honest and sometimes uncomfortable."

Nick asked whether Meghan's reveal about questions surrounding Archie's skin colour should have stayed within the family, to which Mr Stott responded: "If you see something's wrong and needs addressing, then it does need addressing, otherwise it'll just carry on."

He continued: "I thought Meghan was very respectful to the Royal Family and she mentioned the fact that her and Kate had come to blows but that had been resolved.

"She was very respectful to the Queen itself."

Mr Stott differentiated between the Royal Family and "the institution" saying that the institution "came across very badly."

He said it was "hard to hear" Meghan's claims that she approached the institution about her mental health and they "turned their back on her"; Mr Stott commented that he raised £900,000 for the Royal Society for mental health, questioning why they did not give help to "one of their own."

Nick also asked Mr Stott about the allegations that Meghan Markle bullied royal staff: "It speaks volumes that this smear campaign a few days before the interview is obviously to discredit her. The fact it's a two year old incident speaks volumes to me."

Read more: Meghan tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'