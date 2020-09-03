"The people have spoken": Dame Vera Lynn's daughter jubilant at U-turn on Rule Britannia!

3 September 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 11:06

By Fiona Jones

Daughter of Dame Vera Lynn Virginia Lewis-Jones brands it "wonderful" that Rule Britannia! will be sung on the last night of Proms in a U-turn from the BBC.

Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory will now be sung on the last night of the Proms following weeks of debate, the BBC has announced.

The broadcaster previously said the pieces would feature without lyrics following controversy over their perceived historical links with colonialism and slavery, however the move was reversed one day after Tim Davie took over as director-general.

Daughter of national treasure Dame Vera Lynn, Virginia Lewis-Jones, was jubilant at the reversal of the decision, branding it "wonderful."

"The voice of the people, they have spoke...it's absolutely right and it should be," Ms Lewis-Jones told LBC's Nick Ferrari.

She likened it to the moment her mother Dame Vera proposed singing "Yours, Sincerely" during the Second World War and the BBC rejected this for fear of demoralising the troops.

"They completely misconstrued the spirit and feeling of the people and unfortunately they've done it again."

Rule Britannia! sung by Dame Vera Lynn went to number one on iTunes in protest of this decision, which Ms Lewis-Jones said her mother would find it "really funny and absolutely super."

She told Nick that when Dame Vera first sang Rule Britannia! it was in Holland and there was such a demand for the song that she ended up recording it as a single.

"It was number one in the charts for weeks and weeks and weeks," Ms Lewis-Jones said.

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cliff called in to speak to LBC's Iain Dale

Caller who lost his mum to Covid describes his pain five months on

13 hours ago

French journalist Nabila Ramdani spoke to LBC on Charlie Hebdo

Charlie Hebdo was not 'witty satire they were simply gratuitous'

1 day ago

Labour have urged Gavin Williamson to provide clarity over the possibility of suspending exams due to the coronavirus crisis

Education Secretary needs to give 'clarity' over postponing exams

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus cases have reached their highest levels since the end of May

UK weekly coronavirus figures hit highest levels since end of May
The Test and Trace system has hit above its 80% target

Test and Trace hits 84% success rate after weeks of failure to meet target
The new phone-in will take place on the station’s biggest programme, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Call the Cabinet: Your chance to question senior Government Ministers
Kiyran Earnshaw, 18, and Luke Gaukroger, 16, have been jailed for hacking a factory worker to death with a samurai sword

Teens who hacked factory worker to death with samurai sword jailed