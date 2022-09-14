The Queen had a 'lovely relationship' with military due to her 'similar outlook', former chief reveals

By Hannah Holland

Former Military Chief General Lord Richards has told Nick Ferrari that the late Queen was “very relaxed”’ in the company of the military.

Nick Ferrari asked former Military Chief General Lord Richards why the Queen felt “so comfortable in the company of military folk."

Lord Richards responded: “We’re very similar in outlook”, explaining that both the Queen and the military “put patriotism and the monarchy to the fore.”

He continued, “She was very relaxed in our company - we never took that for granted.”

Referring to the military’s strict timekeeping, Lord Richards claimed, “those were the sort of things you had to make sure you got right”, explaining that the Queen “had a real eye for detail.”

Lord Richards said: ‘’It was a lovely relationship. There’s no doubt about it.”

Nick referenced observations that the Queen “was still absolutely up to speed with events” in her final days, asking Lord Richards if he got that impression during their conversations.

Lord Richards, who had an audience with the Queen at least twice a year, said that “she usually knew at least as much as me.”

“It was more her interest and very penetrating questions based on [her] huge experience," he said.

A procession at 2:22pm will take the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The King will follow the coffin on foot, alongside his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Large queues of mourners have already begun queuing to attend the Queen’s lying in state, which will continue until 6:30 on September 19 - the day of the Queen’s funeral.

