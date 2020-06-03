"There is no evidence to suggest a second wave of coronavirus," professor says

3 June 2020, 15:33

Bacteriologist tells LBC why he does not believe there will be a second peak of coronavirus.

Professor of Bacteriology Hugh Pennington, who has advised the Scottish government during the pandemic, is a "second-wave sceptic" and calls the evidence for another spike "very weak."

"I don't think there is any evidence from looking at other coronavirus like SARS and MERS - no second waves there, no second waves in China so far."

People who fear a second spike are harkening back to the Spanish flu of 1918 which saw a resurgence - the professor pointed out we are in very different circumstances and very different groups of people are being affected.

"It's history, it really is history," he said, emphasising that historians are not even positive if the first wave was the same virus as the second wave in the 20th Century.

He points out that the flu model has been too "defeatist" as it assumes the virus will pervade our society "possibly forever".

While we do have a flu vaccine which protects people some of the time, there is no evidence it will be the same for COVID-19, he reiterates.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Former addict tells LBC his truly inspiring reason he's delighted to return to work

Former addict tells LBC his truly inspiring reason he's delighted to return to work

22 hours ago

Sadiq Khan upset by verbal abuse of police at Black Lives Matter protests

Sadiq Khan's powerful response to protesters shouting abuse at police officers

1 day ago

Police fired tear gas at anti-mainland protestors

Iain Dale forensically challenges caller who says China are "right to take back Hong Kong"

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Madeleine McCann disappearance: Police reveal details about latest suspect
The Nigel Farage Show | watch live on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show: watch LIVE at 6pm

Teacher tells shocking story of her treatment after opposing racist colleagues

Teacher tells shocking story of her treatment after opposing racist colleagues
Boris Johnson is leading today's Covid-19 update

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference