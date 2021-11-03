'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'

3 November 2021, 09:58

By Sam Sholli

This is Nick Ferrari's reaction to two police officers who have admitted to sharing photos of the bodies of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman on WhatsApp.

PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis had been assigned to protect the scene after the sisters were found dead in bushes in a north-west London park last year.

However, the pair instead breached the cordon to take photographs of the bodies which were subsequently shared on WhatsApp.

At the Old Bailey on Tuesday, the officers admitted to committing misconduct in a public office.

Nick said: "While it would be absolutely ridiculous to suggest that two officers in the Met who have behaved in the most unprofessional fashion in any way symbolises the incredible army of 30,000 plus very brave men and women, there is a problem at the Met, let's be candid with each other, when you have police officers sharing photographs of murdered sisters."

