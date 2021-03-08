'There's no room for racism in our society': Minister reacts to Harry and Meghan interview

By Fiona Jones

Minister for Children Vicky Ford reacts to Oprah's highly-anticipated interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, commenting that 'there's no room for racism in our society.'

Her comments came after Meghan Markle's bombshell claim that there were concerns in the Royal Family about her son Archie's skin colour before he was born.

The Duchess of Sussex said during the tell-all US interview that there were "several conversations" about her son's skin tone, but said revealing who was involved in the talks "would be very damaging to them".

When asked about this, minister Vicky Ford told Nick Ferrari her "heart goes out to all the families" involved in the feud.

She clarified that she did not watch the US interview in the early hours as she was preparing for the announcements on getting children back to school, as pupils return to the classroom today.

Ms Ford told Nick she was, however, aware of what has been said: "I'd just like to say again what I say every time, there's no room for racism in our society and we need to work together to make sure we stop it."

Read more: Meghan tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

Key points from Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

These are the key points following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey: