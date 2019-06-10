Theresa May Became Prime Minister By Accident, Says Tory Grandee

10 June 2019, 10:31 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 10:42

Tory grandee Lord Young tells LBC Theresa May only became Prime Minister after a "series of accidents" and would not have won the 2016 leadership race had there been a hustings.

Lord David Young told Nick Ferrari that Theresa May would not have been elected Conservative leader after David Cameron resigned if there was a hustings event, saying the Maidenhead MP only got the job after a "series of accidents".

The former Trade and Industry Secretary under Margaret Thatcher said that he didn't think anyone would have chosen Theresa May at the beginning of the leadership contest, blaming "peculiar circumstances" for her rise to Downing Street.

"It just so happened that these peculiar circumstances in which David Cameron suddenly disappeared, and then we had the position between Boris Johnson and Michael Gove which was unbelievable," he said.

"Then out of the blue we were suddenly left with two candidates."

Tory Peer Lord Young in the LBC studio
Tory Peer Lord Young in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

The Tory peer described a mistake of the 2016 leadership contest was not having a hustings because it didn't "put people under fire".

"Last time, when David Cameron resigned, there were only two candidates and they didn't even go through any hustings, and [Theresa May] got the job," he said.

"She'd never been tested, and Prime Minister is a 24/7 job, and it's remorseless pressure.

"We must put these candidates under real pressure.

"Many people will say things just for convenience and put them under pressure and they'll change their story."

But asked by Nick whether Theresa May would have made it to 10 Downing Street if there had been a hustings event in 2016, the Tory grandee said she would not.

Lord Young's comments come on the day the Conservative Party kick starts its leadership contest to find a successor to Theresa May.

Watch in full above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

This caller wanted D-Day to be taught in schools.

Caller Is "Incensed" That D-Day Isn't On The School Curriculum

3 days ago

Iain Dale listened to the amazing tale of a D-Day veteran.

This Is The Moving Call About A D-Day Veteran That Almost Had Iain Dale In Tears

3 days ago

Mark Harper was grilled by Iain Dale.

Mark Harper Doesn't Know Why He Doesn't Have A Cabinet Role

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick wants to legalise - and tax - drugs

1722 Committee: Nick - Legalise Drugs And Bring Back Nazanin

G20 agree plan needed to tackle technology giants' taxes

Six men found guilty over rape and murder of girl, 8, in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC cage fight