Theresa May's Deal Is Dead If Rejected By More Than 40 MPs: Dominic Raab

15 January 2019, 08:40 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 09:31

A former Brexit Secretary believes the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement will be dead if it is defeated by more than 40 MPs.

Dominic Raab said that Theresa May can't afford to have her Brexit deal rejected by more than 40 MPs ahead of the vote that decides its future.

MPs are expected to vote down her exit agreement, meaning she must return to Parliament to set out a plan B within 3 sitting days.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the former Brexit Secretary said: "I certainly think that if it's north of 40 then the deal is dead, I don't think there's any suggestion then that there'll be certain cosmetic glosses that could put on it to try for another vote."

- Theresa May Brexit Plan B: What Are Her Options If She Loses Vote?

