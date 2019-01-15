Theresa May Needs To Give Plan B Statement Tonight If Deal Is Defeated

15 January 2019, 09:30

Sir Keir Starmer says Theresa May should make a statement tonight on her next steps, if she loses the vote on her Brexit deal.

The Shadow Brexit Secretary told Nick Ferrari that if the vote goes against the Prime Minister, that she should "stand up tonight" and announce her 'plan B'.

"I think she needs to do it tonight because she's got to indicate whether she's going to plough on regardless and say she's going to come back one more time with my deal, which will be the wrong thing to do," he said.

"Or is she going to say that she's got this very wrong and we need to open the space and bring parliament into the process in a way that hasn't happened."

- Theresa May Brexit Plan B: What Are Her Options If She Loses Vote?

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Robert Jenrick spoke to Iain Dale on the eve of the crunch vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement.

Treasury Minister “Sanguine” About A No-Deal Brexit

17 hours ago

Dominic Grieve came under fire from Iain Dale after rebelling against the government

Iain Dale Gets Tough With Tory Rebel Dominic Grieve Over Brexit

6 days ago

Iain Dale and Paddy Ashdown

"A Patriot. A Hero. A Leader": Iain Dale Pays Emotional Tribute To Paddy Ashdown

22 days ago