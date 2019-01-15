Theresa May Needs To Give Plan B Statement Tonight If Deal Is Defeated

Sir Keir Starmer says Theresa May should make a statement tonight on her next steps, if she loses the vote on her Brexit deal.

The Shadow Brexit Secretary told Nick Ferrari that if the vote goes against the Prime Minister, that she should "stand up tonight" and announce her 'plan B'.

"I think she needs to do it tonight because she's got to indicate whether she's going to plough on regardless and say she's going to come back one more time with my deal, which will be the wrong thing to do," he said.

"Or is she going to say that she's got this very wrong and we need to open the space and bring parliament into the process in a way that hasn't happened."

