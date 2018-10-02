Theresa May Questioned By Anne From The Chase On LBC

We know that The Chase is Theresa May's favourite TV show - this is what happened when Chaser Anne Hegerty asked the Prime Minister a question.

A recent documentary showed Ms May and her husband Philip watching the tea-time quiz during a break.

So Nick Ferrari sought fearsome Chaser Anne to ask the Prime Minister a question - and she didn't hold back.

Theresa May and Anne Hegerty. Picture: PA / LBC

Ms Hegarty asked: "What's the worst thing that can happen without a trade deal? And conversely, what's the best case scenario if we left the EU without a trade deal."

Mrs May responded: "What's important in terms of a no-deal is that we're making preparations. We're working for a deal, but we're making preparations because we don't know what the outcome of the negotiations will be.

"Anne asked about the worst-case, what we're doing is ensuring that we have in place the arrangements to ensure that we can have a continuity of arrangements.

"That's one of the key things so that people don't see a sudden cliff edge if there was a no deal.

"It's right for the government to put those arrangements in place."