Theresa May Questioned By Anne From The Chase On LBC

2 October 2018, 08:49 | Updated: 2 October 2018, 09:05

We know that The Chase is Theresa May's favourite TV show - this is what happened when Chaser Anne Hegerty asked the Prime Minister a question.

A recent documentary showed Ms May and her husband Philip watching the tea-time quiz during a break.

So Nick Ferrari sought fearsome Chaser Anne to ask the Prime Minister a question - and she didn't hold back.

Theresa May and Anne Hegerty
Theresa May and Anne Hegerty. Picture: PA / LBC

Ms Hegarty asked: "What's the worst thing that can happen without a trade deal? And conversely, what's the best case scenario if we left the EU without a trade deal."

Mrs May responded: "What's important in terms of a no-deal is that we're making preparations. We're working for a deal, but we're making preparations because we don't know what the outcome of the negotiations will be.

"Anne asked about the worst-case, what we're doing is ensuring that we have in place the arrangements to ensure that we can have a continuity of arrangements.

"That's one of the key things so that people don't see a sudden cliff edge if there was a no deal.

"It's right for the government to put those arrangements in place."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Johnny Mercer

Tory MP Attacks Theresa May's Plan For A “Festival Of Brexit Britain”

15 hours ago

Liam Fox

Liam Fox Says Critics Of UK’s Bid For US Brexit Deal Are “Anti-Trade”

15 hours ago

The most influential Conservatives

The Top 100 Most Influential Conservatives: Full List

1 day ago