Thérèse Coffey 'not aware' of report saying tax hike could prompt family breakdown

13 September 2021, 08:35 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 08:39

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey has admitted not being aware of an HMRC report warning the National Insurance hike could increase the likelihood of family breakdown for those already on the breadline.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Dr Coffey said she "absolutely" still backs the 1.25% levy.

Asked then if she is happy to break up families, she said: "I'm not sure where that comes in on your questioning.

"I don't know where HMRC or any... I have not seen that report.

"I expect it's an unquoted source and we don't look into elements like that."

When told by Nick Ferrari the report is from the HMRC, she said: "I'm not aware of it, thank you for bringing it to my attention. I'm not sure I agree with the assertion that is made."

Analysis prepared for the Government by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and released after MPs had already approved the rise on Wednesday said the impact would be “significant” on economic factors such as earnings, inflation and company profits.

But HMRC also warned: “There may be an impact on family formation, stability or breakdown as individuals, who are currently just about managing financially, will see their disposable income reduce.”

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey
The furious mother was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

M25 Protest: 'Furious' mother rages daughter 'left in bits' by climate change demo
'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter over chaotic M25 protests

'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter
General Lord Richards said the events of 9/11 had "dominated" his professional life.

West 'closer to another 9/11' following Afghanistan pullout, ex MoD chief tells LBC
The Culture Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Culture Secretary hits out at 'noisy woke brigade' trying to change our history
RAF hero pictured comforting baby: 'I’ll never forget harrowing Afghanistan evacuation'

RAF hero pictured comforting baby: 'I’ll never forget harrowing Afghanistan evacuation'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch again

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

5 days ago

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters made their way to the motorway.

M25 delays: Furious motorists blast climate protesters for 'making them buy more petrol'
Protesters have taken over the M25 to get the government's attention

‘Insulate Britain’ protesters spark massive delays as they invade M25 in climate protest
Huge queues of trucks on the M25 this morning

M25 traffic cameras capture vast queues sparked by Insulate Britain protest
Fires have ripped through acres of forest.

Spanish wildfires: Military deployed as thousands flee Costa del Sol blaze
The government has cancelled its arrangement with Valneva

Government cancels contract with French vaccine-maker Valneva
The weapons were trialled across North Korea.

North Korea successfully test fires first long-range cruise missile
Some people over 50 are being asked to go for the blood test from today

NHS trial of cancer blood test that could save thousands of lives a year starts today
The PM is expected to update the nation tomorrow

No lockdowns but masks and WFH could return: Covid winter plan explained
'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'
Camilla Tominey: People who send their children to private school are misunderstood

Camilla Tominey: People who send their children to private school are misunderstood