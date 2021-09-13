Thérèse Coffey 'not aware' of report saying tax hike could prompt family breakdown

By EJ Ward

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey has admitted not being aware of an HMRC report warning the National Insurance hike could increase the likelihood of family breakdown for those already on the breadline.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Dr Coffey said she "absolutely" still backs the 1.25% levy.

Asked then if she is happy to break up families, she said: "I'm not sure where that comes in on your questioning.

"I don't know where HMRC or any... I have not seen that report.

"I expect it's an unquoted source and we don't look into elements like that."

When told by Nick Ferrari the report is from the HMRC, she said: "I'm not aware of it, thank you for bringing it to my attention. I'm not sure I agree with the assertion that is made."

Analysis prepared for the Government by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and released after MPs had already approved the rise on Wednesday said the impact would be “significant” on economic factors such as earnings, inflation and company profits.

But HMRC also warned: “There may be an impact on family formation, stability or breakdown as individuals, who are currently just about managing financially, will see their disposable income reduce.”