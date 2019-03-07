Time For Politicians To Stop Talking And Start Acting On London Knife Crime: Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari has told politicians to stop talking about knife crime and take some action to stop it.

Just hours after Home Secretary Sajid Javid held a summit to discuss how to deal with knife crime, two more men have died after being stabbed in separate attacks across England.

Nick Ferrari told the government to start arresting people who carry knives now and then work out an education plan once the crisis is under control.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Apologies for putting it so crudely, but as the politicians keep talking, teenagers andothers keep dying. That is the reality.

"And as people fight over whether there is a link between the lack of cash and more police officers, what effect that has and do we need a tsar and let's have another summit and shall we U-turn on Stop and Search and shall we treat people carrying knives as if they are jihadists, people keep getting fatally stabbed.

"Shall we stop the talking and start some doing? Or is that too much to ask for?

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"How many times have I spoken to you now at the scenes of various stabbings in and around the London area. I don't think anyone thinks we can arrest our way out of it as the Prime Minister mentioned there, but that would at least put a pause to it.

"It's not the whole solution, but it's a bit like when you find a cancer, isn't it? You take some sort of action and then you cut it out. What you don't do is just watch and hold yet another summit.

"No. Arrest now to stop the flow and then work out an education programme."