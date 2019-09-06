Time For Tasers: "I'd Sooner Go Out Without Shoes Than My Taser" Says US Cop

6 September 2019, 08:18 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 08:20

This US police officer gave passionate backing for Nick Ferrari's Time For Tasers campaign, revealing: "I would sooner go out without my shoes" than his taser.

Nick Ferrari has written to the Home Secretary to request ring-fenced funding to arm all police officers with tasers following a sharp rise in assaults on officers.

Thirteen senior police chiefs have backed the call and yesterday, Chancellor Sajid Javid told LBC he would ensure that all police forces get the funding they need to protect their officers.

As part of the campaign, Nick travelled to the US to speak to police chiefs on why they have armed their police with tasers.

Nick Ferrari visited Yonkers Police to find out how they use tasers
Nick Ferrari visited Yonkers Police to find out how they use tasers. Picture: LBC

Sergeant Daniel Barahona of Yonkers Police told Nick he could never be a police officer in the UK. Asked if he could imagine going out without his gun and taser, he said: "Absolutely not.

"The job we do is dangerous and unpredictable. To go out there unarmed is insane to me.

"I give them [UK police officers] a lot of credit for doing what they do without the weapons and tools that we have here. I don't think I'd be a police officer over there, essentially going at the mercy of the wolves."

Captain Patrick Rooney added: "I would sooner go out without shoes than without all this kit."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The UK House of Commons

Boris Johnson Loses Key Brexit Vote And Threatens Election

2 days ago

"Things Are Heading For Disaster": Dame Margaret Beckett Blasts Boris Johnson Over Proroguing Parliament

"Things Are Heading For Disaster": Dame Margaret Beckett Blasts Boris Johnson Over Proroguing Parliament

7 days ago

WATCH: This Is What Prorogation Means For The Country

MUST WATCH: This Is What Prorogation Means For The Country

8 days ago

LBC Latest

Brexit opens way to 'positive' booze tax shake-up - report

Jacob Rees-Mogg was involved in an unedifying row with Dr David Nicholl

Jacob Rees-Mogg Apologises For Attack On Whistleblowing Doctor On LBC

Stress in pregnancy makes personality disorders more likely - study

Boris Johnson facing fierce headwinds after brother Jo's shock resignation