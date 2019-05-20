Nick Ferrari Grills Tom Watson Over Labour's Brexit Position

Nick Ferrari grilled Tom Watson when Labour's Deputy Leader told him the party had respected the result of the referendum.

Mr Watson insisted that by voting for Article 50, the party had supported the start of the Brexit vote.

But Nick told him: "You haven't respected the result of the referendum.

Mr Watson responded: "What you've seen from the Labour Party as the official opposition is our best endeavours in very very difficult circumstances."

When Nick asked him if he was frustrated by Labour's position, he said: "It's very difficult to hold a solid, unified collective view on Brexit, isn't it? So yes, it's a difficult process."

But Nick pointed out: "Nigel Farage's party seem to manage it, Mr Watson."

Nick Ferrari had some tough questions for Tom Watson. Picture: LBC

Labour's Deputy Leader insisted: "Nigel Farage is in essence a new form of populist politician that is seeking to divide us as a nation for political gain.

"There is inconsistency in Nigel Farage's position. Three years ago, he was telling the nation that it would be simple to get a trade deal."

It was an interesting debate ahead of the European Elections. Watch it live now.