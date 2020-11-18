Exclusive

Top counter-terror cop on release of 100s of convicted terrorists from prison

18 November 2020, 10:07 | Updated: 18 November 2020, 10:11

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Speaking to the UK's most senior counter-terror police officer, LBC's Nick Ferrari broached the subject of the recent upping of the country's terrorism threat level.

Nick asked Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu what was behind that decision.

Nick said: "Earlier this month, you'll have signed off on the fact that the terror threat level in this country went up from substantial to severe. What informed that decision by you and your fellow senior officers?"

Setting out that it was not the police force who were responsible for the move, the Assistant Commissioner said it was a decision of the independent body JTAC, the Joint Terrorism analysis centre. "So they're independent of government, they're independent of the agencies in the police."

The Assistant Commissioner was speaking exclusively to LBC
The Assistant Commissioner was speaking exclusively to LBC. Picture: LBC

When Nick asked the Scotland Yard officer if he agreed with the decision, Mr Basus said it was the right move.

"I did agree with that. And I agreed with it for a very simple reason. There isn't a specific intelligence of an imminent attack here severe means an attack is highly likely.

"But both the Paris Leon and the Vienna attacks all occurred on the eve of their national lockdowns. And of course, we were approaching the eve of a UK National lockdown at that time, and given the, you know, what we had seen happen in Europe, and that fact, it seemed a very sensible precaution to increase our posture at that time."

He set out that the move was not in response to specific intelligence, adding it "was a precautionary move. And of course, it will be reviewed."

Nick questioned the officer over the possible release from prison of a number of convicted terrorists, asking if the public should be concerned.

"How concerned are you, Mr. Commissioner, that more than 100, convicted terrorists could be freed as early as next month, December as they become eligible for parole?"

Explaining that those in counter-terrorism are "always concerned" about the issue, but he did warn that "nobody has ever promised that we can stop 100% attacks 100% of the time."

The Assistant Commissioner set out the process which happens when a convicted terrorist is released from prison, assuring listeners that "they will be monitored, and people we think are at high risk will be monitored by both my close partners in the security services and ourselves.

"But they will also be managed in communities by highly trained probation office officials and highly trained officers from counterterrorism."

However, the officer revealed that while sentencing for terrorists has been strengthened the current system is one of early intervention.

He said: "In this country, terrorist legislation is designed for us to intervene as early as possible. We don't wait until people have either committed the atrocity or are so close to committing the atrocity, that we're putting public at risk."

But he did set out that there was a downside to this.

"And there's a downside to that because often what we're doing is intervening at an earlier event with a lesser offence, which carries a lesser sentence."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari grilled Met assistant commissioner Neil Basu on Covid-19 policing

Met Police assistant commissioner warns Covid-19 conspiracies cost lives
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC following a report by the spending watchdog

Business Secretary reacts to spending watchdog's Covid PPE report
Head of UK counter-terrorism policing Neil Basu spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Online radicalisation has worsened during Covid pandemic, counter-terror chief tells LBC
The broadcaster was upset the former Labour leader had been readmitted to the party

Rachel Riley: It is disgusting Jeremy Corbyn is back in the Labour Party
This caller was furious over foreign aid

'Why are we letting our own people suffer to help somebody else first?' Caller questions foreign aid
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government to detail post-lockdown tier system 'in next week or so', Minister tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dame Louise Ellman spoke to Iain Dale

Dame Louise Ellman tells LBC Starmer should not reinstate party whip to Corbyn

15 hours ago

'Jeremy Corbyn has been let back in Labour with the lightest of slaps on the wrist'

Jeremy Corbyn 'let back in Labour with slap on the wrist', campaign chief says

16 hours ago

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' voices opposition to Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' criticises Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A person wearing a face mask passes a Christmas window display on Oxford Street, London

Health officials 'hopeful' of household mixing over Christmas
Pfizer-BioNTech has announced its Covid vaccine is now 95 per cent effective

Pfizer-BioNTech says its Covid vaccine is now 95 per cent effective
Prof Powis spoke at a No10 briefing from self-isolation at home

NHS England Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis in self-isolation
Jeremy Corbyn will not have the whip restored despite his suspension being lifted

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer announces
Dr Susan Hopkins will deliver a briefing at 11am

Watch live: Public Health England boss Dr Susan Hopkins gives Covid update
Boris Johnson will address PMQs virtually today

Boris Johnson vs Keir Starmer at first ever virtual PMQs - watch live
Oxford students will lobby university officials to ban lamb and beef

Oxford students vote to ban beef and lamb from campus canteens
Baroness Dido Harding has been told to self-isolate

Head of NHS Test and Trace Baroness Dido Harding told to self-isolate
People are seen queuing at the Covid-19 testing site at Parafield Airport in Adelaide

South Australia begins six-day lockdown after cluster of 22 coronavirus cases
Record numbers of black cabs are being sold back to hiring firms

'London could lose this icon': Black cab crisis as vehicle numbers plummet