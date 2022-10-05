Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

By Sam Sholli

Lord Eric Pickles has told LBC that Tory Cabinet Ministers owe the Prime Minister their loyalty.

Lord Pickles made the comment while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

The exchange has come as Liz Truss is set to today deliver a speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

Nick asked: "Why are the Conservative Party so riven at the moment, Lord Pickles?"

In response, Lord Pickles said: "Well, I think we've been through a very difficult process in which we've seen a succession of leaders in quick order.

"Boris Johnson's immensely popular with the membership, so there's a feeling of bewilderment why the parliamentary party got rid of him - so all that counts up at the moment."

Lord Pickles went on to say: "Cabinet ministers have got to learn to talk among themselves.

"They've got to learn to - if they've got a strong view - then pick up the phone, talk to the Prime Minister and really don't start thinking out loud to the public - because they owe the Prime Minister their loyalty, they owe the Prime Minister their counsel and they owe the Prime Minister an obligation to work together for the betterment of the country."

