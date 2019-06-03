Tory Leadership Hopeful Rory Stewart Grilled By Listeners: Watch In Full

One of the most-talked-about candidates to be the next Conservative leader Rory Stewart is live in the LBC studio from 9am - and you can watch it live.

The International Development Secretary has caused a bit of a stir with his innovative campaign on social media, while he also admitted smoking opium during a trip to the Middle East.

He'll be speaking to Nick Ferrari this morning and answering questions from LBC listeners - what do you want to ask him?

Call 0345 60 60 973 to ask your question - and come back here at 9am to watch live.