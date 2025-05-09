Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

9 May 2025, 15:02

Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

By LBC

LBC callers take to the phone lines to discuss the most pressing issues of the week, including the UK's trade deals with India and the US, Reform UK and the new pope...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

0:00 - Caller Jonathan reacts to criticism of the UK-India trade deal.

02:35 - James O'Brien and caller Alexander discuss migrants having to be fluent in English to be able to work and stay in the UK.

07:00 - Caller Yvonne expresses her optimism over the US-UK trade deal.

09:32 - Milan-based caller Angus shares his perspective on the new pope.

12:42 - Caller Malcolm and Tom Swarbrick butt heads in a conversation on winter fuel payments.

