Why Do Tube Drivers Earn Twice What Nurses Get, Asks Nick Ferrari?

13 November 2018, 09:33

Nick Ferrari asked whether Britain has our priorities right after tube drivers got a big payrise to earn twice as much as nurses and police officers.

More than 18,000 London Underground staff will get an inflation-busting 3.85% pay rise, costing £33million.

It is the end of a four-year agreement made with Boris Johnson over tube drivers' pay.

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio
Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But Nick said: "As a tube driver, you will be getting £53,791 per annum. If you look at an advert for an A&E nurse, £26,576. Almost to the penny half. A qualified Police Constable at the Met - £30,369, so almost half.

"So a nurse gets £26k, a police constable gets £30k and a tube driver gets £53k.

"Have we got our priorities right there?"

