UK Taking Part In EU Elections Now “Unavoidable” - Nigel Farage

5 April 2019, 11:51 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 12:01

The UK taking part in the European elections is now “unavoidable” and Nigel Farage says he has “no option but to fight again”.

This morning, Theresa May wrote to the EU and asked for another delay to Brexit until the end of June.

However, the European Council President is suggesting an extension of up to a year.

The Prime Minister is also preparing for the UK potentially taking part in European elections on May 23rd.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Friday morning, Nigel said Mrs May would be “very scared” of the ramifications if that happens.

However, he believes it’s now unavoidable.

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage spoke to Nick Ferrari on Friday morning. Picture: LBC

Asked whether he was going to stand, the former Ukip leader said: “I will, I’d rather not in some ways.

“I’ve been there for 20 years.

“I thought I’d help to push a great victory, a huge change in British democratic politics, but it’s now been utterly betrayed by Westminster and I feel I have absolutely no option but to go and fight again.”

Nigel said he will lead the Brexit Party into the elections, with candidates made up of people with "business backgrounds".

Follow LBC for the latest Brexit updates.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale was shocked to hear a caller backing the Sultan of Brunei

Iain Dale's Brilliant Response To Homophobic Caller Who Backs Brunei Policy

4 hours ago

Sir Vince Cable took LBC listeners' calls on Wednesday

Ex-Lib Dem Member Tells Vince Cable: "Your Party Is No Longer Liberal Or Democratic"

1 day ago

Iain Dale was involved in a heated row with caller Felix

Iain Dale's Explosive Row With Caller Over Theresa May's Brexit Talks

2 days ago

LBC Latest

An Uber vehicle

Uber To Be £1 More Expensive In London

Frankie's call to LBC left listeners in hysterics as he gave Theresa May some frank advice

“Get Out Of This Game!” Cockney's Hilarious Brexit Advice For Theresa May

South Korea: Thousands flee wildfire in region of former Winter Olympics

Thailand cave: Boys 'sedated with ketamine' during rescue

Theresa May and Donald Tusk at a previous meeting

Prime Minister Seeks Second Extension To Article 50

James O'Brien pointed out a problem with Jacob Rees-Mogg's tweet

James O'Brien Picks HUGE Hole In Jacob Rees-Mogg's Angry Brexit Tweet