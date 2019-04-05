UK Taking Part In EU Elections Now “Unavoidable” - Nigel Farage

The UK taking part in the European elections is now “unavoidable” and Nigel Farage says he has “no option but to fight again”.

This morning, Theresa May wrote to the EU and asked for another delay to Brexit until the end of June.

However, the European Council President is suggesting an extension of up to a year.

The Prime Minister is also preparing for the UK potentially taking part in European elections on May 23rd.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Friday morning, Nigel said Mrs May would be “very scared” of the ramifications if that happens.

However, he believes it’s now unavoidable.

Nigel Farage spoke to Nick Ferrari on Friday morning. Picture: LBC

Asked whether he was going to stand, the former Ukip leader said: “I will, I’d rather not in some ways.

“I’ve been there for 20 years.

“I thought I’d help to push a great victory, a huge change in British democratic politics, but it’s now been utterly betrayed by Westminster and I feel I have absolutely no option but to go and fight again.”

Nigel said he will lead the Brexit Party into the elections, with candidates made up of people with "business backgrounds".

