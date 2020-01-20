"UK's trust in government and big business is at an all-time low"

20 January 2020, 14:45

Trust in UK institutions is at an all-time low, thanks to our politicians - and only Russia is worse, according to this expert.

Ed Williams is the CEO of Edelman Europe, who carried out a Trust Barometer survey, looking at the way the public interacts with government and the media.

They found that things had slid in the UK, with the country second last in the 26 European nations in the study.

Mr Williams joined Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio and said that the way politicians and big businesses have acted has played a big part.

Nick Ferrari and Ed Williams
Nick Ferrari and Ed Williams. Picture: Studio Owned

The conversation withMr Williams highlighted that "lying politicians, self interested businesses and CEOs that work for themselves and not their employees" have contributed greatly towards the rising doubt that the public has towards UK institutions.

And he added that Brexit introduced a "poisionous" atmosphere into the debate.

Mr WIlliams said: "There is a belief that politicians are making society more divided. They are deliberately seeking to undermine institutions, and actually the majority of people now think polititians are more dishonest now than they have ever been before."

He added that the priority for recently appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fix this is to focus on the priority issues for the public, such as healthcare, social care and crime.

Listen to this facinating converstation at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Mark Francois: "I'm confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit"

Mark Francois: "I'm pretty confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit"

3 days ago

Iain Dale's caller didn't hold back on his criticism for Bongs For Brexit

This country is bonkers: Angry caller rages at ex-Minister over Brexit bongs

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Shelagh Fogarty brands caller "hard-hearted and wrong" over Meghan and Harry

Shelagh Fogarty brands caller "hard-hearted and wrong" over Meghan and Harry

EU casts further doubt on hopes of Brexit trade deal with UK by December
James O'Brien responded perfectly to a troll who wrote in

James O'Brien's epic response to troll during discussion about harassment of schoolgirls
The Nigel Farage Show is live from 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show: watch live from 6pm