‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days

10 October 2022, 11:14

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Labour’s Shadow Mental Health Minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan discussed the “alarming” findings of research into the mental health of university students around the UK, with Nick Ferrari on Breakfast at LBC.

The Shadow Mental Health Minister revealed that a university student takes their life every five days, among a list of other damning findings from research conducted by the Labour Party.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, who works in A&E, discussed the results with Nick Ferrari on Breakfast at LBC on Mental Health Awareness Day on Monday.

She said: “We spoke to universities up and down the country and we are so alarmed to find that over 200,000 students sought support for their mental health across the UK in 2020-2021.

“Most alarming is that every five days one student takes their life, and we have seen a threefold increase in the number of students seeking support for their mental health, which is actually why we are asking the government to back our preventative plan.

“We have really good policies that were announced at conference…that would actually mean people can get the help that they need.”

The Shadow Minister explained that Labour would “ensure that there is an open access mental health hub in every single community for under 25s where there doesn't even have to be a referral” and “will make sure there is a counsellor in every school”.

Dr Allin-Khan added that they “will employ 8,500 new mental health staff within the first term in office, and we will ensure that mental health gets the ring fenced budget that it deserves”.

In shock, Nick asked: “Just to clarify Rosena, did you say a student takes his or her life every five days?”

“Every five days”, she confirmed. “That’s what our research shows.”

Nick continued: “If I’m getting my sums right, that’s around 70 a year, that’s horrific!”

Referring to another point he previously discussed on LBC, Nick asked the Shadow Mental Health Minister: “How concerned are you that in some instances the parents of some of those children are not informed of their children's mental health crises because of course the person is over the age of 18?”

Dr Allin-Khan said: “You’re absolutely right Nick, people are over the age of 18 so by law nobody in their family needs to be informed."

She continued: “This is deeply distressing to families because they find that their loved one has taken their own life and they’re like, ‘I didn’t even know that they were unwell’, which is why I think we have to have this preventative approach. That’s our watchword in the Labour Party.”

The Shadow Minister said: “Fundamentally the way around it is to prevent people feeling like they have no choice but to take their own life in the first place, and that’s by adopting a truly preventative approach.”

She added that mental health issues cost the UK economy £117bn a year, in one year a million people sought help and their cases were closed before they received any treatment, a quarter of mental health beds have been cut since 2010, and that some children are waiting in A&E in mental health crisis for 79 hours.

The Shadow Mental Health Minister stressed that she didn’t want “mental health to be a political football” but “unfortunately a lack of investment in mental health services have now left our young people and people of every age very very vulnerable, very very exposed, and the cost of living crisis is only exacerbating this.”

If you need any support, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Kwasi Kwarteng admitted in hindsight he should not have met financiers after his mini-budget

'I shouldn't have gone to meet hedge fund managers after my mini-budget crashed the pound', Kwarteng admits

Exclusive
Kwasi Kwarteng did not rule out more U-turns

Kwarteng fails to rule out further U-turns after humiliating 45p tax cut reversal

'Big doors swing on little hinges,' the headteacher told Nick Ferrari

'Little things matter': Head defends sending 50 kids home in one day for wearing wrong socks

Furious Nick Ferrari said Mr Philp's explanation of the last few days was 'pitiful'

Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil

Sir Keir Starmer said today that 'change is in the air'

Government 'made an absolute mess of the economy and change is in the air,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Defence Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ben Wallace accuses Rishi Suank of trying to block extra cash for defence spending

Ben Wallace is backing Liz Truss

'Feisty' Truss is my choice for PM, says Ben Wallace as he reveals endorsement

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up her constituency seat for Boris

'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up seat for Boris

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

4 days ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10 | Watch again

5 days ago

Nadine Dorries said the reason the Tories are currently set to lose the next election was because they ousted Boris Johnson

Tories currently set to 'absolutely lose' a general election 'because of what we did to Boris Johnson', says Dorries

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police say they believe the victim is 32-year-old Gerard Colgan

Body of man, 32, missing for eight days, found on roof of his home in Leeds

Lucy Letby (l) and in court sketch (r)

Children's nurse Lucy Letby pleads not guilty to murdering seven babies in neo-natal unit

Thousand evacuated from Hammersmith Apollo following security threat

Thousands evacuated from Hammersmith Apollo following security threat during Iranian singer's gig
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce his plans on October 31

Chancellor brings forward ‘Halloween budget’ debt plan to October 31

Footage shows the young Ukrainian woman narrowly missing the explosion

Shocking video shows Ukrainian woman narrowly dodging Kyiv blasts

Protesters block the Mall near Buckingham Palace

"Get a job": Furious driver blasts eco zealots blocking traffic near Buckingham Palace

Kyiv was hit with at least five different strikes

Putin's revenge on 'terrorist' Ukraine as desperate tyrant launches 83 missiles in blitz on eight cities
Craig David accused Bo' Selecta of being racist

Bo' Selecta was ‘racist and ruined my life,’ says Craig David

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’