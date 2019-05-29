US Ambassador Thinks The Dump Trump Statue Is "Funny"

29 May 2019, 09:55

The US Ambassador for the UK admitted he found the statue of Donald Trump on the toilet funny, but insisted it wouldn't annoy the President at all.

The organisers of the infamous Trump baby balloon are planning an equally big sequel, this time featuring a giant statue of the President sitting on the toilet while tweeting and saying "I am a very stable genius".

Nick Ferrari spoke to Woody Johnson ahead of President Trump's state visit next week and brought up the planned protests.

Asked if the blimp was funny, Mr Johnson responded: "You know, it probably is. I don't think he'll give it two thoughts.

"But yes, it probably is a little bit amusing. It certainly won't affect the President."

The Ambassador insisted President Trump has a great sense of humour, adding: "He's very very funny in public and even more in private."

Woody Johnson admitted he found the Trump blimp funny. Picture: PA / LBC

Nick then moved on to Brexit and asked how businessman Trump would solve the deadlock. Mr Johnson insisted the President's priority was a trade deal with the UK.

He added: "It's up to the British people to decide what they want. The sooner you get it done, the sooner we can get a really strong bilateral trade deal with the US.

"I know that is foremost in the President's mind to get a trade deal between the US and the UK that will build the prosperity and the security of both countries in a dramatic way for the positive."

