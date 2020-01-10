Exclusive

US are not interested in NHS in trade talks, insists US Ambassador

10 January 2020, 10:14

The US have absolutely no interest in the NHS as part of a post-Brexit trade deal, the US Ambassador told LBC.

President Trump once claimed "everything is on the table", but subsequently rowed back on that, insisting he wouldn't touch the NHS even if it was presented to him on a silver platter.

Labour made the claim that the NHS would be a key part of negotiations under a Tory government during last month's general election.

But when Nick asked if the US wanted to buy the NHS in an exclusive interview on LBC, Mr Johnson responded: "No, no, and double no.

"The president said... if you gave it to him on a silver platter he wouldn't take it.

"We have got our own issues dealing with health care. It's a major, major issue.

Woody Johnson insists the US are not interested in the NHS
Woody Johnson insists the US are not interested in the NHS. Picture: PA / LBC

"The president wants to concentrate on his health issues that he has, the national health issues. You have Obama care and converting it into something that gives people choices.

"You can solve the NHS issues. And I think the Prime Minister has been very clear that he wants to emphasis improving health care and efficiency. And more hospitals and more nurses, which is great."

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

