Use Of Backstop Comes Down To Trust, Says Brexit Secretary

22 January 2019, 09:57 | Updated: 22 January 2019, 10:10

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay admits that use of the backstop arrangement will "come down to trust" between the UK and EU, but insists both sides want to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the Brexit Secretary said that it was not in the interest of the EU for the UK to leave without a deal, noting that the majority of Theresa May's withdrawal deal has been agreed by figures in Parliament.

"There's a lot in the deal on which people agree, the issue therefore is how we can address this outstanding matter of the backstop," he said.

But Nick told him it 'wasn't a great start' to hear the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier saying "there's absolutely no chance of revisiting the backstop".

Stephen Barclay is the third Brexit Secretary, after resignations of David Davis and Dominic Raab
Stephen Barclay is the third Brexit Secretary, after resignations of David Davis and Dominic Raab. Picture: Getty

"It does start from a shared objective," Mr Barclay replied.

"There's a legitimate issue for the Irish government in terms of avoiding a hard border, but it's one we share.

"So both sides want to avoid a hard border and really this comes down to trust.

"There's a question of trust whether the backstop would be used by the EU side.

"But there's goodwill on both sides because we both want to avoid a hard border, we both want to get a deal over the line, so we've got to engage on how we deliver that so that we respect what both sides are looking for."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Richard Harrington's honesty appeared to stun Iain Dale

Business Minister’s Brutally Honest Brexit Interview Stuns Iain Dale

21 hours ago

John Mann MP joined Iain Dale on Wednesday

The Two Choices MPs Now Face With Brexit: John Mann MP

5 days ago

David Davis

No Need To Delay Brexit Date: David Davis

6 days ago