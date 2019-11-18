Vegans force vets to cancel nude calendar over sheep photo

18 November 2019, 08:48

The controversial calendar, which has been withdrawn
The controversial calendar, which has been withdrawn. Picture: Royal Veterinary College

A group of student vets have withdrawn their fundraising nude calendar because of the disrespect they showed in using sheep in one picture.

The image shows the male students at the Royal Veterinary College with no clothes on and sheep covering their private parts.

The sheep are "tipped", meaning they are sitting on their rear with on the floor and being held up with their front legs.

A vegan group called the Veterinary Vegan Network claimed that the pose was "disrespecting" the sheep and they were performing an unnecessary procedure.

Some of the students have been harassed and abused online since the incident.

Professor Stuart Reid from the Royal Veterinary College responded: “We will learn lessons... no student is being blamed, individually or collectively, and we will work together to ensure these events do not happen again.

"To those who have taken offence at the calendar, I apologise.

"There is no place for harassment or threats directed at my students. They were doing something with the best of intentions. It may have fallen short of the standards some expect... but that responsibility is mine."

The British Cattle Veterinary Association added that tipping "is widely recognised as being safe and pain-free for the animals".

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nadhim Zahawi with Iain Dale

Iain Dale quizzes Conservative Minister on the party's new immigration announcement

20 hours ago

Jo Swinson was commenting on an interview by the Duke of York

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says she was 'quite dismayed' watching Prince Andrew's interview

21 hours ago

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to Iain Dale

Jo Swinson tells LBC the Lib Dems will not support a Corbyn led government

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

The podcast will feature all of the best content from LBC's Election 2019 coverage

The LBC Election 2019 podcast: Subscribe now

James O'Brien interviewed Nazir Afzal for Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: The man who prosecuted the Rochdale grooming gang

Noel Gallagher says Oasis reunion unlikely due to 'moron' Liam's tweets

Saudi Aramco flotation plan falls short of $2trn valuation