Vegans force vets to cancel nude calendar over sheep photo

The controversial calendar, which has been withdrawn. Picture: Royal Veterinary College

A group of student vets have withdrawn their fundraising nude calendar because of the disrespect they showed in using sheep in one picture.

The image shows the male students at the Royal Veterinary College with no clothes on and sheep covering their private parts.

The sheep are "tipped", meaning they are sitting on their rear with on the floor and being held up with their front legs.

A vegan group called the Veterinary Vegan Network claimed that the pose was "disrespecting" the sheep and they were performing an unnecessary procedure.

Some of the students have been harassed and abused online since the incident.

Professor Stuart Reid from the Royal Veterinary College responded: “We will learn lessons... no student is being blamed, individually or collectively, and we will work together to ensure these events do not happen again.

"To those who have taken offence at the calendar, I apologise.

"There is no place for harassment or threats directed at my students. They were doing something with the best of intentions. It may have fallen short of the standards some expect... but that responsibility is mine."

The British Cattle Veterinary Association added that tipping "is widely recognised as being safe and pain-free for the animals".