Violent Crime Could Rise Due To Extinction Rebellion Protests: Former Met Chief

18 April 2019, 12:39

Former Met Police Commissioner Lord Stevens told LBC that violent crime in London could rise because police officers are being re-deployed to cover the Extinction Rebellion protests.

London is now in its fourth day of Extinction Rebellion protests and the impact has been huge.

Conditions remain in place at Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and Parliament Square meaning protestors should continue any demonstrations at Marble Arch only.

The Met Police confirmed that, as of Thursday morning, 428 arrests had been made across London as part of the ongoing climate change protests.

Amid the disruption in London, Lord John Stevens, former Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police told LBC that the inconvenience was "absolutely beyond acceptance".

The former Met chief said: "I think they're losing public support because of what they're doing".

Lord Stevens
Picture: LBC & PA

He warned: "A lot of police will be taken from boroughs outside London and we know from past experience that when that happens crime goes up, and here we are in the middle of a knife crime crisis."

When Nick said the Met needed to step up, Lord Stevens said that the bottom line was resources, which needed to be found somewhere in order "to keep London moving".

When Nick asked if he was critical of the Met's response, Lord Stevens said: "Where the mistake has been made is to give them the authority or give them the ability to do this" in the first place.

The former Met Chief suggested: "Some politicians might need to go down on the front line and listen to what they've got to say and say 'move on'...but the police have to enforce the law that's the bottom line."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

David Starkey and Hannah Peaker clashed on Wednesday night

David Starkey Triggers On-Air Row After Calling LBC Guest “Pig-Ignorant”

18 hours ago

Iain Dale

Extinction Rebellion Campaigner Admits He Took A Taxi Today Because He "Was In A Rush"

19 hours ago

Theresa May has a problem with immigration, but is not a racist says Anna Soubry

Anna Soubry: Theresa May Has A Problem With Immigration, But Is Not A Racist

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Shelagh Fogarty sympathised with the caller's plight

Tearful LBC Caller Fears Climate Protesters Will RUIN His Marriage Proposal

Joey Barton 'emphatically' denies Barnsley assault allegations

After suicides, Scotland told to stop sending low-risk offenders to jail

Perrie Edwards: Little Mix star felt 'so alone' after 'overwhelming' panic attacks

Man 'set flat on fire and killed five neighbours as they fled'
James O'Brien

Climate Change Protesters Are "Inspirational": James O'Brien