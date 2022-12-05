Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses

5 December 2022, 09:54 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 10:12

By Hannah Holland

Lifetime Tory voter, Christine in Orpington, told Nick Ferrari she was "outraged" by the minister's comments on the nurses' strike, before calling for his resignation and claiming she would never vote for the Conservatives again.

“Well, I wanted to say I’ve never been so outraged in my life”, Christine began.

The call comes after The Conservative Party chairman, Nadhim Zahawi, voiced his opposition to the nurses’ strikes, claiming that nurses should abandon their hopes for a 19% pay rise to send a message to Vladimir Putin.

The furious lifetime Tory voter confessed that after hearing Mr. Zahawi’s comments, she would “never vote Conservative again”.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “I think he should resign.

“He’s picked on the nurses of which my daughter is one and I watched her work her socks off all through Covid - I’m just so mad about it.”

Christine then explained that, whilst her daughter wasn’t initially intending to join the industrial action, she would be ringing her to tell her to strike.

Nick asked: “What would you say to Mr. Zahawi were he to be listening?”

“Mr. Zahawi, I want you to be listening because not once have I thought about any minister resigning before but today I want you to go because you’ve lost me as a voter and hopefully the Conservative party will listen”, Christine responded.

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
keir

Keir Starmer will refuse to go to the World Cup in Qatar because of human rights - even if England get to the final
‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’

‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’
Call keir

Call Keir 24/10 | Watch again

Boris returning was 'never going to work' and we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership, says Keir Starmer

'Never going to work': Keir slams Boris's comeback bid and says we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership
'He wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack on former PM

'He was never the answer and just wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack

