Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses

By Hannah Holland

Lifetime Tory voter, Christine in Orpington, told Nick Ferrari she was "outraged" by the minister's comments on the nurses' strike, before calling for his resignation and claiming she would never vote for the Conservatives again.

“Well, I wanted to say I’ve never been so outraged in my life”, Christine began.

The call comes after The Conservative Party chairman, Nadhim Zahawi, voiced his opposition to the nurses’ strikes, claiming that nurses should abandon their hopes for a 19% pay rise to send a message to Vladimir Putin.

The furious lifetime Tory voter confessed that after hearing Mr. Zahawi’s comments, she would “never vote Conservative again”.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “I think he should resign.

“He’s picked on the nurses of which my daughter is one and I watched her work her socks off all through Covid - I’m just so mad about it.”

Christine then explained that, whilst her daughter wasn’t initially intending to join the industrial action, she would be ringing her to tell her to strike.

Nick asked: “What would you say to Mr. Zahawi were he to be listening?”

“Mr. Zahawi, I want you to be listening because not once have I thought about any minister resigning before but today I want you to go because you’ve lost me as a voter and hopefully the Conservative party will listen”, Christine responded.