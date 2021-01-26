Wandsworth resident hit with huge fine for putting rubbish out early

26 January 2021, 08:26

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Another victim of council litter snoopers has told LBC both he and his father were fined after he put his rubbish out one day early.

After LBC reported yesterday on one Wandsworth resident who was hit with a £150 fine after council officials snooped through his rubbish to obtain his details, more callers have complained they have suffered the same.

Uwani Williams told LBC's Nick Ferrari he put his rubbish out on the day he believed it would be collected, and then was shocked to find he had been issued with a fine.

But, as Uwani told Nick it wasn't just him who was fined.

Read more: Outraged resident tells LBC council snooped in his rubbish then fined him £150

Officials from Wandsworth Council had snooped through his recycling and found a box with a name and address on it and issued a fine to the person named, the caller told LBC.

Shockingly he said that person was his father, who was issued with a fine for £400.

When Nick asked him why his father was given a £400 fine, the caller said it was due to his name being on the box.

Left with no choices Mr Williams contacted the company who issued the fine and was told he either needed to pay the fine or attend court.

When Nick asked what his view of Wandsworth Council was the caller said he thought they were just trying to make profit off the public.

"The website and email address they have on the system leads directly to a payment," the caller said.

Nick Ferrari pointed out that Wandsworth Council would not provide anyone to speak to him on air about the issue, but warned people to be careful about where they put their rubbish or recycling.

In 2017 the council partnered with a private company NSL to introduce a team of six full-time Environmental Enforcement Officers equipped with body-worn cameras.

The company's website says the enforcers "patrol the borough’s streets and public spaces, with offenders receiving £80 Fixed Penalty Notices."

A freedom of information act request made to Wandsworth Council shows that in 2018/19, the total amount received for NSL issued FPNs was £275,616.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The measures could impact all inbound travellers

Quarantine hotels are under 'active consideration' by Government, minister says
The caller warned LBC listeners of the impact the lockdown was having on children

Headteacher warns lockdown has 'trashed the prospects of an entire generation'
Therese Coffey speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Therese Coffey over take-up of Kickstart jobs scheme
The Wandsworth resident was hit with the £150 fine

Outraged resident tells LBC council snooped in his rubbish then fined him £150
Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders
Support is available

Cancer patients in the UK living through the ‘worst possible Groundhog Day’

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has never taken medication

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has 'never taken medication'

11 hours ago

72% of black Britons are unlikely to take Covid jab, Sir Geoff Palmer explains why

72% of black Britons are unlikely to have Covid jab: Sir Geoff Palmer theorises why

4 days ago

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nadhim Zahawi and Nick Ferrari

Vaccine minister tells LBC 'vaccine nationalism' is the wrong way to go in EU supply row
People arriving in the UK are going to have to spend 10 days in a hotel room

Quarantine hotels, EU vaccine row and school return - coronavirus LIVE
UK access to the Pfizer jab could be under threat

UK coronavirus vaccine access 'under threat' as EU strengthens export controls
Quarantine Hotels could be brought in for anyone arriving into the UK

Quarantine hotels expected to be introduced 'imminently'

File photo: Health Secretary Matt Hancock will make the pledge on Tuesday

UK to offer genomic expertise to identify new Covid strains abroad
File photo: Police tape at a crime scene

Teenage boy dies after Islington stabbing

The World Health Organisation has warned olympic athletes against skipping the queue for a Covid-19 jab

Tokyo Olympics: WHO warns athletes against 'jumping the queue' for Covid-19 jab
Passengers walk with luggage through the Arrival Hall of Terminal 5 at London's Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotels would be 'catastrophic' for aviation industry, Heathrow warns
A vehicle has been set on fire after a large group of young people has sought confrontation with the police on Beijerlandselaan in Rotterdam

Protesters clash with police in Netherlands over Covid lockdown curfew
Caller 'losing herself' as daughter with special needs is 'abandoned' by school

Caller 'losing herself' as daughter with special needs is 'abandoned' by school