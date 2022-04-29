Nick Ferrari's warning to 'bed-wetting liberals' over Rwanda migrant plan

29 April 2022, 07:33

Nick Ferrari was speaking during his daily breakfast show on LBC
Nick Ferrari was speaking during his daily breakfast show on LBC. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari warned the Archbishop of Canterbury that if he were listening he might want to turn the radio down, "as would most bedwetting liberals and probably most of the BBC as well."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The topic was the government's Rwanda scheme which will see migrants sent 6,000 miles to the Central African country for processing.

Read more: No migrant crossings detected for nine days - but unclear if Rwanda deal is behind it

Nick's warning comes after no small boat crossings were detected in the Channel for at least nine days after the controversial migrant plan was announced.

"It does appear to be working," Nick said as he admitted it was "early days" for the plan.

"When it was announced earlier this month, on the day it was announced 88 migrants were picked up on the South coast.

"The next day the number had swollen to 263, in the eight days since the scheme was announced the total number of migrants who've been picked up is zero."

Read more: Patel hails 'world-class' plan to send migrants to Rwanda amid reports of Home Office row

"Day one zero, day two zero, day three zero, day four zero, day five zero, day six zero, day seven zero, day eight zero..."

Nick said if these figures were compared with a similar period last year "you'd be looking somewhere in the region of three-four hundred."

"So, early days I know, indeed they haven't even got the scheme set up, and at the moment Priti Patel looks like she's going to have to charter private jets to get these people to Rwanda, but does this mean the scheme works?" Nick asked.

Previously Home Secretary Priti Patel hailed the plan to send migrants to Rwanda as "world-class" saying it will act as a "blueprint" for other countries to follow, despite reports of a civil service backlash over the plan.

Ms Patel has claimed her million-pound deal could be reproduced by other countries in Europe, such as Denmark.

The plan - which will see asylum seekers flown 6,000 miles away to east Africa - has been heavily criticised by charities and opposition parties as being "shamefully cruel".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Anne-Marie Trevelyan has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she was pinned up against a wall by a male MP.

Cabinet minister tells LBC she was pinned against wall by male MP with 'wandering hands'

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

An urgent review into the MoD's IT system is being carried out.

Minister pledges 'crunchy bollockings' will be dished out if Kremlin has hacked army

Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock

Exclusive
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake

The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine

Lord Frost warns of possibility of rationing as energy crisis worsens

Lord Frost warns of possibility of rationing as energy crisis worsens

Nick spoke to Annie, who was on her way to pick up Alina and her two youngest children (pictured) from the airport

'I'm so excited': LBC caller on way to pick up Ukrainian family shares joy with Nick

Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

Kwasi Kwarteng was questioned over the refugee scheme

'Drain a pond before hosting Ukrainians!': Minister grilled on bureaucratic refugee scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says
The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war
Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns
The Shadow Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'
A caller told Nick how terrified he was about the Russian invasion. (stock photo right)

Terrified caller stuck in Kharkiv tells of fear on Ukrainian frontline
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

'Why would they stop him now?': Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'pointless' sanctions

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists

1 day ago

Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

2 days ago

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

US DEA agents have arrested Fahie

British Virgin Islands leader charged with importing cocaine after Mexican cartel sting
Russian attacks hit residential area in Zaporizhzhia

Two British charity workers feared captured by Russian forces in Ukraine
Samsung has received backlash after it launched a new campaign

Samsung slammed over 'tone deaf' and 'disrespectful' ad of woman running alone at night
Residents in so-called ‘heat network’ schemes have seen bills rise by as much as 350%

Revealed: Struggling families see energy bills soar by 350% in cost of living 'loophole'
Tories hailed the deal as proof Priti Patel's Rwanda deal is working

No migrant crossings detected for nine days - but unclear if Rwanda deal is behind it
Around 8,000 British Army troops are being sent to eastern Europe this summer

Britain to send 8,000 troops to eastern Europe in 'largest deployments since Cold War'
Midwifes have been told not to use gendered phrases including "breast feeding" and "vaginal birth"

Midwives told to say 'chestfeeding' and 'frontal birth' to not offend pregnant trans men
Johnny Depp was spotted proudly showing his courtroom doodles to his lawyer

Johnny Depp proudly shows lawyer his doodles during heated $100m Amber Heard trial
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04 | Watch again

Sir Malcolm Rifkind said the the United Kingdom is not "going to get involved in a direct shooting war" with Russia

Rifkind: UK will not enter 'shooting war' with Russia, but we'll help Ukraine all we can