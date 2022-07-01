Watch in Full: Nick Ferrari grills Boris Johnson

By EJ Ward

During an exclusive interview with Nick Ferrari at the Nato summit in Madrid, Boris Johnson was asked a wide range of questions by the LBC Presenter.

The PM revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made more than 30 chilling nuclear threats since his military invaded Ukraine.

But, he said an agreement to end the war is possible even with Putin in power, despite the Russian autocrat making more than 30 threats over nuclear deployments.

He added that the Russian president can negotiate a peace and be allowed to claim he needed to invade as long as he withdraws his troops, and does not need to give up power at the end of the war.

The Prime Minister was grilled by Nick Ferrari on the last day of the Nato summit. Picture: LBC

On the topic of the troubles plaguing the Met police, Mr Johnson said Sadiq Khan needs to get a “grip” on the situation in the capital.

Johnson, who was mayor of London before Sadiq Khan between 2008 and 2016, said he did not like "endlessly dumping" on his successor.

When Nick pressed the PM on sending a further £1bn to Ukraine as hard-pressed Brits struggle during the cost of living crisis Mr Johnson defended the aid and denied he cared 'more about the people of Kiev, but not Keithley.'

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.