‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

14 December 2022, 11:26

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“We’ve just gone tumbling down into the depths of non-greatness” since the referendum, says this caller.

One caller told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that Britain has lost its greatness since leaving the European Union.

Jonathan in Finchley said: “I think we lost the ‘great’ when we decided to jump out of the EU to make ourselves great again.

“Actually, we’ve just gone tumbling down into the depths of non-greatness”, he said.

The caller added: “The economy is in the toilet, which means people are less healthy, people have got less money to take care of themselves, they’re more depressed.”

This comes after Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman told The Mirror: "You can't call it Great Britain anymore, I don't think. I love my country, I'm faithful to my country, but I do think over the last 12 years things have gone down."

Yesterday, Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson exclusively told LBC he does not plan to “invest new money in Britain at the moment”.

"I'm afraid Brexit's costing Britain something like 2 per cent GDP per year”, he said.

“When you compound that onto the other problems that Britain currently has, it's devastating and it has resulted in Britain becoming the poorest country as far as growth is concerned - almost in the world. It really is sad to see."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

nick plan

Emily Thornberry diminishes PM's new migration plan to 'a lot of rhetoric'

nick migration

Nick Ferrari hits back at caller's claim that accepting migrants is a ‘lefty love affair’

‘How well has that gone?’: Nick Ferrari challenges Transport Secretary’s support for Boris Johnson in 2019

‘How well has that gone?’: Nick Ferrari challenges Transport Secretary’s support for Boris Johnson in 2019

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans

Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

Diana and Meghan Markle

Harry served in Afghanistan so has nothing to be 'frightened of' says caller furious at Sussexes' documentary

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

nadhim zahawi nurses

Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses

Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No risk to national security': Minister defends Suella Braverman's email use

Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
'Football trumps the environment': Nick puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference

'Football trumps the environment': Nick Ferrari puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

22 hours ago

Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

4 days ago

Iain Dale 07/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Donelan has said she's 'excited and blessed' to be having a baby next year

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan announces she's expecting a baby next year

Starmer calls nurses going on strike is a 'badge of shame for this government!'

Keir Starmer slams Rishi Sunak on eve of first-ever nurses strike, labelling it a 'badge of shame for this government'
Helen Lawton and her partner Bechara Madi have lived in Piers Court on a six-month rolling tenancy contract.

Woman renting Evelyn Waugh's 'for sale' £3m Cotswolds manor for £250-a-year is now refusing prospective buyers entry
Oil rig in Qatar

British worker dies and another fights for life after incident on Qatar oil rig

Brave Oliwia tried to help the boys by breaking of tree branches to save them, Jack Johnson, 10 (top right) died trying to rescue them

Brave schoolgirl, 13, who tried to save three boys who died in Solihull lake tells of desperate rescue effort
The London Fire Brigade has been placed in special measures

London Fire Brigade put in special measures after ‘discrimination and bullying’ exposed

Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman says country can't be called 'Great' Britain due to state of NHS

Gavin and Stacey star says Great Britain cannot be called 'great' anymore because of the state of the NHS
Preston Crown Court

Woman, 22, accused of lying about being raped by an Asian gang, posted the claims on Facebook to 'stop the abuse'
William and Kate shared their Christmas card on Tuesday

William and Kate release official Christmas card showing them walking hand-in-hand with their three smiling children
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch again