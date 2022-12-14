‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“We’ve just gone tumbling down into the depths of non-greatness” since the referendum, says this caller.

One caller told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that Britain has lost its greatness since leaving the European Union.

Jonathan in Finchley said: “I think we lost the ‘great’ when we decided to jump out of the EU to make ourselves great again.

“Actually, we’ve just gone tumbling down into the depths of non-greatness”, he said.

The caller added: “The economy is in the toilet, which means people are less healthy, people have got less money to take care of themselves, they’re more depressed.”

This comes after Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman told The Mirror: "You can't call it Great Britain anymore, I don't think. I love my country, I'm faithful to my country, but I do think over the last 12 years things have gone down."

Yesterday, Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson exclusively told LBC he does not plan to “invest new money in Britain at the moment”.

"I'm afraid Brexit's costing Britain something like 2 per cent GDP per year”, he said.

“When you compound that onto the other problems that Britain currently has, it's devastating and it has resulted in Britain becoming the poorest country as far as growth is concerned - almost in the world. It really is sad to see."