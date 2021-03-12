We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC

12 March 2021, 12:07 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 12:11

By Sam Sholli

We "need to know" if there's racism within the Royal Family and a private investigation is "utterly inappropriate", a columnist has told LBC.

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, a columnist for the i Paper, made the remark as Prince William has said the Royals are "very much not a racist family" after the bombshell Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince William told reporters on Thursday that although he has not yet spoken to the brother about the programme but "will do".

During the interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry alleged that a member of the Royal Family raised concerns about the colour of their baby's skin.

Ms Alibhai-Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "What I think is important is...that none of us can say with any certainty that there isn't racism within members of the Royal Family.

"We don't know. And I think that a private investigation is utterly inappropriate."

Nick replied: "Neither can we say there definitely is racism, can we?"

She conceded "we don't know" but that "we need to know" if racial prejudice exists within the Royal Family.

The full statement from the Palace after the interview on Tuesday said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

