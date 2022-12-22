Britain's most tattooed man: 'We're a type of trans people, but not transitioning in gender'

22 December 2022, 10:48

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

After a tattooed mum was banned from her child's nativity, Britain's most tattooed man says his tattoo habit is a 'lifestyle' and not an 'addiction'.

Body Art, Britain's most tattoed man spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast after a mum with a full face of tattoos says she has been banned from attending her children's nativity over her appearance.

Melissa Sloan, 45, claims her heavily inked appearance led teachers to refuse her a seat inside the school nativity and instead being told to watch "through the class window".

The self-confessed "tattoo addict" has accrued more than 800 tattoos across her face and body and admits to getting around three tattoos a week.

Body Art told Nick that his "fast approaching 1,500 hours" sitting in a chair under a needle has become a "lifestyle" and not an "addiction".

He said: "I don't just see it as tattooing, I see it as a transformation of who I was to who I am now.

"I would go as far as saying we're a type of trans people but not transitioning in gender."

Read more: Heavily tattooed mum banned from child's nativity over appearance is told to watch 'through the class window'

Reminding him that he is treading on "thin ice" when talking about trans people, Nick asked in what way he feels he's "like" trans people.

He responded: "This is beyond piercings and tattoos for example because I've had some various forms of surgery which would have been quite a few years ago murky in water as cosmetic surgery."

Read more: Scottish civil servants told biological sex is a 'falsehood'

