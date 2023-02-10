'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police

10 February 2023, 12:12

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told this "worried" 22-year-old caller that there are "other David Carrick's" in our society and whilst it's a policing issue, he feels there is also a societal issue.

During James O'Brien's show, Sabrina from Hackney told Sadiq she's "worried" about women's safety in London and being able to trust the police.

Sadiq went on to tell Sabrina about a time he went to a Killers concert in which someone was "upskirted".

He said: "She had photographs she had someone taking photographs up her skirt right, now I've obviously never experienced upskirting as it's called or I've never been touched up on the tube...

"So we men and boys have got to be more aware of the daily experience of women and girls but we've also got to recognise rather than expecting to change their behavior to impose a curfew on their lives so they get home before it's dark...we've got to target the perpetrators and that includes from a young age from my view."

READ MORE: 'We have let down women': Met chief apologises after judge hands down 36 life sentences for David Carrick's sex crimes

The call comes after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the police force has "let down women" after disgraced officer David Carrick was handed 36 life sentences for his sex crimes.

Speaking following Carrick's sentencing, the commissioner labeled the former officer's crimes "unspeakably evil" after the cop admitted to a 17-year reign of terror against a dozen women.

Sadiq continued: "What I'm trying to do is not put all of the responsibility on the police, we've got to change the police of course we do.

"The David Carrick case was a scandal about the concern we have and we now know there are other David Carrick as well so there's a policing issue but also Sabrina I think there's a societal issue."

READ MORE: 'I think we can trust the police': PM backs officers amid anger at Sarah Everard murder

The Health Secretary was taken to task by Nick Ferrari

Furious Nick Ferrari accuses Health Secretary of 'day of shame' over ambulance strikes

mcain

Nick Ferrari astonished that 'someone who makes oven chips is deciding nurses' pay'

Will Quince said troops won't drive through red lights

Soldiers driving ambulances 'can't run red lights because it would break the law' during strikes, minister claims
Nick Ferrari 19/12/22

Caller ‘fed up’ with explaining racism to white people after Clarkson 'hateful' column

nick ferrari

Nick Ferrari delivers a brutal takedown of 'missing in action' Rishi Sunak

Flu

UK 'pays the price' for Covid lockdowns in rising flu rates, Biosciences Professor says

