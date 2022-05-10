'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

Nick Ferrari hit out at Prince Harry on LBC after the renegade royal appeared in an opinion splitting sustainable tourism advert. . Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Nick Ferrari hit out at Prince Harry on LBC after the renegade royal appeared in an opinion splitting sustainable tourism advert.

Harry was promoting Travalyst, his eco-friendly non-profit which rates tourists based on how ecologically sustainable they are.

The Prince, wearing a 'Girl Dad' t-shirt, is seen on a tourist trail with New Zealand actors Dave Fane and Rena Owen.

Throughout the skit his actions are rated depending on whether they are environmentally friendly.

Speaking on LBC Nick mocked the Prince and urged him to let the Queen see her great-grandchildren.

He said: "We've lost him! He's in his own Star Trek he's so far away, he's Captain Burke.

"Might be a good idea to bring your children down so the Queen can see her great grandchildren.

READ MORE: Harry the actor - Prince stars in strange advert for his new eco-campaign

"She's clearly an ailing lady. But you worry about sweet wrappers in New Zealand."

During the advert, which was first broadcast on Maori TV, Harry is depicted getting three stars out of five after using only one towel, turning off the tap whilst brushing his teeth and buying local produce.

Harry commented: "A few years ago I founded Travalyst, a non-profit dedicated to making sustainable tourism mainstream for all of us, and through that making systemic change.

"Every year more and more of us want better options, and for the first time Travalyst is striving to make that reality for everybody who wants to support local communities… and looking after nature and wildlife.

Earlier this month the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they will come to the UK, along with their children, to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in June.

However they will not join senior members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.