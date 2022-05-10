'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

10 May 2022, 10:32 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 10:34

Nick Ferrari hit out at Prince Harry on LBC after the renegade royal appeared in an opinion splitting sustainable tourism advert.
Nick Ferrari hit out at Prince Harry on LBC after the renegade royal appeared in an opinion splitting sustainable tourism advert. . Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Nick Ferrari hit out at Prince Harry on LBC after the renegade royal appeared in an opinion splitting sustainable tourism advert.

Harry was promoting Travalyst, his eco-friendly non-profit which rates tourists based on how ecologically sustainable they are.

The Prince, wearing a 'Girl Dad' t-shirt, is seen on a tourist trail with New Zealand actors Dave Fane and Rena Owen.

Throughout the skit his actions are rated depending on whether they are environmentally friendly.

Speaking on LBC Nick mocked the Prince and urged him to let the Queen see her great-grandchildren.

He said: "We've lost him! He's in his own Star Trek he's so far away, he's Captain Burke.

"Might be a good idea to bring your children down so the Queen can see her great grandchildren.

READ MORE: Harry the actor - Prince stars in strange advert for his new eco-campaign

"She's clearly an ailing lady. But you worry about sweet wrappers in New Zealand."

During the advert, which was first broadcast on Maori TV, Harry is depicted getting three stars out of five after using only one towel, turning off the tap whilst brushing his teeth and buying local produce.

Harry commented: "A few years ago I founded Travalyst, a non-profit dedicated to making sustainable tourism mainstream for all of us, and through that making systemic change.

"Every year more and more of us want better options, and for the first time Travalyst is striving to make that reality for everybody who wants to support local communities… and looking after nature and wildlife.

Earlier this month the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they will come to the UK, along with their children, to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in June.

However they will not join senior members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Kit Malthouse said protesters such as those from Insulate Britain could afford to pay the fines issued to them

Minister brands eco zealots 'Waitrose-card holders who can afford to pay £1k fines'

Government 'certainly not capping' number of university pupils, Minister tells LBC

Govt 'certainly not capping' number of pupils going to university, minister tells LBC

Robin Askwith told Nick Ferrari Dennis Waterman was "loved" by the crew and cast

Dennis Waterman was 'loved by crew more than cast', says actor friend

Dan Hodges: Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over beergate

Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over Beergate, Dan Hodges says

Exclusive
Wladimir Klitschko thanks Britain and calls for end to 'senseless killing' of Ukrainians

'Nothing is forgotten': Klitschko shares 'horrifying' scenes of rape and murder in Ukraine

'Self-righteous' Keir Starmer has questions to answer over 'Beergate', says minister

'Self-righteous' Keir Starmer has questions to answer over 'Beergate', says minister

Anji Hunter defended Sir Tony Blair's knighthood

Top Tony Blair adviser defends knighthood adding Iraq invasion was 'right thing' to do

Exclusive
Anne-Marie Trevelyan has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she was pinned up against a wall by a male MP.

Cabinet minister tells LBC she was pinned against wall by male MP with 'wandering hands'

Nick Ferrari was speaking during his daily breakfast show on LBC

Nick Ferrari's warning to 'bed-wetting liberals' over Rwanda migrant plan

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

An urgent review into the MoD's IT system is being carried out.

Minister pledges 'crunchy bollockings' will be dished out if Kremlin has hacked army

Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock

Exclusive
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC
James Cleverly told LBC it was a 'badge of honour' that Putin had lashed out over UK sanctions

Minister: Putin criticism of UK sanctions is a 'badge of honour' for Government
Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?
'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons
The barbers is based in Wickford

Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal - donate now

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

12 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch again

20 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/05 | Watch again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Charles lays out Government plans as he steps in for Queen's Speech

Prince Charles lays out Government plans as he steps in for Queen's Speech
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have arrived in court for a high-profile libel trial.

Wagatha Christie court battle begins as Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney arrive for trial
The BBC has been accused of going woke after Countryfile presenter Adam Henson said "people" menstruate.

'Woke' BBC blasted after Countryfile presenter said 'people' menstruate
A car has crashed into a townhouse owned by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Another car crash for the PM: Astra smashes into Boris Johnson's £1.3m townhouse
Mr Macron said Britain would be invited to join a new European community

EU 2.0? Macron cooks up new 'European community' and will invite Britain to join
Male nurse Paul Grayson sexually assaulted female patients and made indecent videos of them while they were under general anaesthetic, a Sheffield Court has heard.

Male nurse faces long jail term for sexually assaulting female patients under anaesthetic
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 14-year-old boy was attacked in public toilets at Bournemouth beach.

Man, 51, arrested over 'rape of boy, 14, on Bournemouth beach'
Deborah James shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram

Cancer-stricken podcaster Deborah James raises £1m after tearful farewell post
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch again

Emily Thornberry speaks to Andrew Marr

Durham police 'pressured' into investigating Starmer over Beergate, Emily Thornberry says