When Lord Sugar Called Boris Johnson's LBC Phone-In To Barrack Him Over Cycle Lanes

14 June 2019, 14:50

Lord Sugar has given Boris Johnson his support to be the next Prime Minister - but he hasn't always been a big fan.

The Labour peer tweeted that he is backing Boris as he believes he is the best person to stop Jeremy Corbyn reaching Downing Street.

But back in 2015, he used the Ask Boris phone-in on LBC to call the then Mayor of London and ask him to travel with him from his home in Essex into London to see the havoc his cycle lanes in London have caused.

Lord Sugar called Boris Johnson on his LBC show in 2015
Lord Sugar called Boris Johnson on his LBC show in 2015. Picture: PA / LBC

That's not the only time he's been critical of Mr Johnson on LBC.

In June 2016, Lord Sugar suggested that he felt Boris had been a good Mayor of London, but since entering government, he had "gone nuts"!

He said: "This is a guy who got suspended on cables wearing the Union Jack, kissing fish and all that and you want him as your Prime Minister, talking to leaders of the world?

"I like Boris actually. He did a great job as Mayor of London, but he's gone off the rails, I don't know what's happened to him. He's gone nuts! He's gone totally nuts.

"How can you have someone like that talking to other world leaders?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Sajid Javid answered LBC listeners questions.

Sajid Javid Tells LBC Of His Heartbreak Over The Grenfell Tower Fire

22 hours ago

Sajid Javid the Home Secretary.

Iain Dale Interviews The Tory Leadership Candidates - Sajid Javid

1 day ago

Matt Hancock expects the TV Licence to be scrapped within 10 years

TV Licence Likely To Be Scrapped Within 10 Years, Says Matt Hancock

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Police gear up to tackle drone threat as Extinction Rebellion plans Heathrow protest

Star Trek 'Starfleet logo' spotted on Mars by NASA probe

Conservative leadership field slims to six as Boris Johnson agrees to TV debate

F-35 jets: Chinese-owned company making parts for top-secret UK-US fighters