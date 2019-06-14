When Lord Sugar Called Boris Johnson's LBC Phone-In To Barrack Him Over Cycle Lanes

Lord Sugar has given Boris Johnson his support to be the next Prime Minister - but he hasn't always been a big fan.

The Labour peer tweeted that he is backing Boris as he believes he is the best person to stop Jeremy Corbyn reaching Downing Street.

But back in 2015, he used the Ask Boris phone-in on LBC to call the then Mayor of London and ask him to travel with him from his home in Essex into London to see the havoc his cycle lanes in London have caused.

Lord Sugar called Boris Johnson on his LBC show in 2015. Picture: PA / LBC

That's not the only time he's been critical of Mr Johnson on LBC.

In June 2016, Lord Sugar suggested that he felt Boris had been a good Mayor of London, but since entering government, he had "gone nuts"!

He said: "This is a guy who got suspended on cables wearing the Union Jack, kissing fish and all that and you want him as your Prime Minister, talking to leaders of the world?

"I like Boris actually. He did a great job as Mayor of London, but he's gone off the rails, I don't know what's happened to him. He's gone nuts! He's gone totally nuts.

"How can you have someone like that talking to other world leaders?"