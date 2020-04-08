WHO expert who led Ebola response explains his biggest fear over coronavirus

The expert who ran the UN's response to ebola told LBC that society will not get back to normal until people start to take coronavirus seriously.

Dr David Nabarro is the Special envoy on Covid-19 to the World Health Organisation and told Nick Ferrari of his biggest fear for coronavirus.

He said: "I worry that people don't take this seriously. It's not flu, it's such a horrible virus and the damage it causes is enormous.

"If we can take it seriously and see it as a common enemy against which we have to fortify ourselves, a little bit like what had to be done with cholera in earlier days, then we can go on with our lives and can manage with the virus in our midsts.

"If we don't take it seriously and just treat it lightly, then we'll be overwhelmed, not just in the UK, but everywhere.

"Individuals have to recognise that this virus is so dangerous. And that means that if the government says please maintain a distance, don't just assume it's something you can take lightly and go on as normal and when you're out of sight of the police, go on socialising.

Dr David Nabarro told people they needed to take coronavirus seriously. Picture: PA

"Take this seriously, so that we can learn to get on top of it.

"Otherwise it will cause havoc in our societies and it will be very hard to get the economy and society working again as we want it to."

He also commented on Donald Trump's threat to withdraw funding from the World Health Organisation.

